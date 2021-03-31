Former President Trump has been banned from Twitter, Facebook and other social media outlets, and as the Washington Examiner’s Byron York noticed, Facebook and Instagram are taking action against posting interviews with Trump:

There is a 44th president, and a 46th president, but the 45th has vanished down the memory hole. @DailyMail: 'Facebook and Instagram take DOWN Trump's interview with daughter-in-law…because it 'featured Trump speaking' and the 'voice of Donald Trump.' https://t.co/0CRQ9BOYYb — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 31, 2021

Eric Trump tweeted about it yesterday:

This is Facebook friends! What an absolute slap in the face to 75 Million Americans pic.twitter.com/UtBBhyNgaQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2021

Wow, they’re really going all-out to keep Trump’s voice from being heard.

They’re still so triggered by him. — Justin Henry (@cvrossa) March 31, 2021

Totalitarian information and communications monopolies are a Blessing of Liberty https://t.co/yXOZVPXg5Z — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) March 31, 2021

Seriously, this is how you get Trump in 2024. This is Orwellian and makes Trump look like a victim. https://t.co/ee1UbCGaF8 — Dr. J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) March 31, 2021