Donald Trump is now a former president and Joe Biden is in the White House, but that doesn’t mean those who helped the Democrats in their impeachment efforts have been forgotten. One such Republican will soon be honored for his role:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will receive the JFK profile in courage award for his lone Republican vote to convict Trump at his first impeachment trial pic.twitter.com/gfD2YOnpDa — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) March 26, 2021

NEW: Mitt Romney to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award today for his vote to convict Pres. Trump in the first impeachment trial Kennedy’s family selected Romney to receive the award -WaPo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2021

I’m humbled by the Kennedy family’s recognition today. But I see courage every week from my colleagues in the Senate, many of whom make tough decisions to do what they believe is right even though it may be politically unpopular. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 26, 2021

For that “courage” Romney was applauded by the media and Democrats.

Peak courage is doing exactly what every major institution & power-monger in the country wants you to. — 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙟 (@TheSocrateej) March 26, 2021

If this doesn't red pill everyone else, I just don't know what will. — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) March 26, 2021

Is this a real thing? @TheBabylonBee kind of vibe. — Reagan_68 (@jlh4468) March 26, 2021

Theyre giving each other gold stars . — BlanketParty (@party_blanket) March 26, 2021

Can't really make this stuff up. Another award for deceiving the American people. Well at least it wasn't for killing people like in Nursing Homes with Covid. https://t.co/5GVp5W92I2 — Girls sports record breaker -Thank you Demerica (@Vertigo1776) March 26, 2021

By the time Romney’s running for reelection in 2024 perhaps he’ll be hoping Republicans in Utah have forgotten about all this.