Over the weekend we told you about the media covering themselves in more “firefighter” glory. It started with Jimmy Kimmel sharing a video featuring Mike Pence that was quickly debunked (Kimmel deleted his original tweet but that didn’t stop some in the media from picking up on it). Then on Sunday, NBC News’ Chuck Todd and “Meet the Press” aired a deceptively edited video about AG Bill Barr, which they subsequently issued a non-apology for what they called an “error.”

Daily Beast columnist & CNN commentator Matt Lewis worries that those kinds of, er, “mistakes,” might help Trump’s “fake news” accusations resonate:

“Mistakes”?

Yeah, we’re gonna go with “proving.”

“Mistakes” that only fall in one direction aren’t mistakes at all.

If only the media were capable of realizing that.

Tags: Bill Barrchuck toddDonald TrumpJimmy KimmelMike Pence