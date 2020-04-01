Yesterday we told you about CNN deciding that their viewers didn’t need to see a portion of the daily briefing from President Trump and his coronavirus task force. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy noted his network’s avoidance of the presser:
CNN is currently not taking the White House coronavirus briefing. Fox and MSNBC are.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 31, 2020
It seems like only yesterday that the media, Darcy included, were mocking the White House for not holding regular formal briefings:
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
Well isn’t that special!
Also, reminder: It has been 245 days since the last briefing from a White House press secretary.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 11, 2019
THIS. Is CNN.
If the DNC bought CNN tomorrow, the only difference would be some new intellectual honesty about what they are. https://t.co/uemPy1NDls
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2020
Bingo.
It's genuinely hard to find a more soulless media figure that Oliver Darcy. He went from criticizing the "liberal media" at The Blaze to live-tweeting Fox News and being Brian Stelter's parrot in a matter of months.
Hope the price tag was worth your dignity, bud. https://t.co/wwf3MWsdDw
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 1, 2020
If you’re not covering it, why does Acosta get to ask questions?
— bob halpin (@halpin_bob) March 31, 2020
Oliver thinks this is a good look. https://t.co/If0pvLyH5Z
— BT (@back_ttys) March 31, 2020
Journalists have done a great job of proving Rubio wrong the past 2 days.
— BT (@back_ttys) March 31, 2020
.@oliverdarcy of @CNN admits it’s political for thier outlet. https://t.co/SwmljQNt0a
— JW Watch (@JW_Watch) March 31, 2020
CNN is political activism, not journalism.
