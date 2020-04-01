Yesterday we told you about CNN deciding that their viewers didn’t need to see a portion of the daily briefing from President Trump and his coronavirus task force. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy noted his network’s avoidance of the presser:

CNN is currently not taking the White House coronavirus briefing. Fox and MSNBC are. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 31, 2020

It seems like only yesterday that the media, Darcy included, were mocking the White House for not holding regular formal briefings:

Well isn’t that special!

Also, reminder: It has been 245 days since the last briefing from a White House press secretary. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 11, 2019

THIS. Is CNN.

If the DNC bought CNN tomorrow, the only difference would be some new intellectual honesty about what they are. https://t.co/uemPy1NDls — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2020

Bingo.

It's genuinely hard to find a more soulless media figure that Oliver Darcy. He went from criticizing the "liberal media" at The Blaze to live-tweeting Fox News and being Brian Stelter's parrot in a matter of months. Hope the price tag was worth your dignity, bud. https://t.co/wwf3MWsdDw — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 1, 2020

If you’re not covering it, why does Acosta get to ask questions? — bob halpin (@halpin_bob) March 31, 2020

Oliver thinks this is a good look. https://t.co/If0pvLyH5Z — BT (@back_ttys) March 31, 2020

Journalists have done a great job of proving Rubio wrong the past 2 days. — BT (@back_ttys) March 31, 2020

CNN is political activism, not journalism.

***

Related:

Brian Stelter calls Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing — the one CNN had to cut into — ‘vital’