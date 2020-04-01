Yesterday we told you about CNN deciding that their viewers didn’t need to see a portion of the daily briefing from President Trump and his coronavirus task force. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy noted his network’s avoidance of the presser:

It seems like only yesterday that the media, Darcy included, were mocking the White House for not holding regular formal briefings:

Well isn’t that special!

THIS. Is CNN.

Bingo.

CNN is political activism, not journalism.

