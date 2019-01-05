The liberal arguments against President Trump’s proposed border wall are many, but few are more ridiculous that Rep. Eric Swalwell invoking Ronald Reagan in order to do so:

“Mr. Gorbachev, put up a wall.” Said no President. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 5, 2019

Because the two things are totally comparable!

That wall was for keeping people in. https://t.co/xQzkUoAK5R — Peg Leg (@PegLegPilot) January 5, 2019

Unless you are completely uneducated, you know that the Berlin wall was built to keep the victims of #socialism *in*. https://t.co/eIuGHqDm9P — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) January 5, 2019

That wall was designed to keep people in. It's embarrassing to have idiots representing us https://t.co/kTkHU5CP3r — End the Fed Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) January 5, 2019

Are you seriously trying to equate the Berlin Wall with US border security? The Berlin Wall was built by the Communists to keep their people in. The United States has immigration policy designed to allow people to legally enter the country. Your ignorance is breathtaking. https://t.co/3ZnuapOdz3 — Brandon The Breaking News Donkey (@BrandonDonkey) January 5, 2019

Lol. JFC, read a history book. The wall was built to keep people in, not to keep people out. Mass migrations out of East Germany to the West would have undermined the "utopia" that the commumist state created there. https://t.co/rH0LNY0Zwv — Rufus T. Firefly 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) January 5, 2019

Other than that Swalwell nailed it! Wait, no he didn’t — not at all:

This is so dumb you should send yourself to the Gulag Berlin wall stopped people from fleeing Socialism to get to Capitalism (cc: @BernieSanders @AOC etc) https://t.co/rf6bYBg66W — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 5, 2019

Except the Berlin Wall was to prevent the *escape* to the West. (You're young, I know, Eric — but do a bit of homework before you try to be clever on Twitter, please) — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 5, 2019

A wall through the center of a nation likened to a wall between two nations is a great analogy, congressman. https://t.co/zc178q0j3k — Roy Abrams (@RQA) January 5, 2019

You win the prize for the most obtuse post of the day. — JAM (@EmeraldCity15) January 5, 2019

Dumbest Tweet in 2019 goes to…👇 https://t.co/94ANW5owvz — Abraham Don-John Trump (@_I_LikeTurtles) January 5, 2019

But we don’t want to push back too hard against the California congressman, especially since he might run for president and eventually be in control of a nuke arsenal (and he will use them).