Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a House committee tomorrow about Russian attempts to interfere in U.S. elections including 2016 as well as in previous years.

Commentator and Twitchy favorite @RedSteeze spotted a large chunk of time missing from Zuckerberg’s opening statement as it pertains to data mining:

Gee, why would that be? *Eye roll*

That’s fairly convenient!

Democrats at the hearing will no doubt be fighting to keep the focus only on 2016.

Perhaps a Republican on the committee can ask Zuckerberg about the years glossed over in his opening statement.

