Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a House committee tomorrow about Russian attempts to interfere in U.S. elections including 2016 as well as in previous years.

"It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will tell the House Energy and Commerce Committee, in a prepared statement. He testifies to the committee on April 11. Tmw, he'll testify before a Senate joint committee. Full statement herehttps://t.co/Q8dTYBB6P1 pic.twitter.com/nt1F7HB64b — Matt Kwong (@matt_kwong) April 9, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in his opening statement for Wednesday’s hearing with the House Energy & Commerce Committee, says: "We were too slow to spot and respond to Russian interference, and we’re working hard to get better.” https://t.co/WwaivGlE2J pic.twitter.com/VqJP8fGw5u — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) April 9, 2018

Commentator and Twitchy favorite @RedSteeze spotted a large chunk of time missing from Zuckerberg’s opening statement as it pertains to data mining:

Again, Zuckerberg's prepared remarks on data collecting skip the years 2008 – 2012. https://t.co/2zL4zjAJRN pic.twitter.com/E2PgDGt051 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2018

Gee, why would that be? *Eye roll*

Good thing no major politician or data firm did any mining during those years or this would all seem slightly partisan and incomplete. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2018

That’s fairly convenient!

I'm sure it's just a minor oversight by Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/LaXTw3VeGb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2018

Democrats at the hearing will no doubt be fighting to keep the focus only on 2016.

Obama wins 2012. Republicans say to Romney you didn't reach out to the every man and connect with them! 2013, GOP begins to do this. Flash forward: What Trump did was UNFAIR now and only because he Won! *stompy foot* https://t.co/wChiBja9QA — Rogue Elf, Herald of Chaos, Instigator of Madness (@TheRogue_Elf) April 9, 2018

Perhaps a Republican on the committee can ask Zuckerberg about the years glossed over in his opening statement.