James Clapper, director of national intelligence between 2010 and November of 2016, said on CNN today that President Trump is basically Vladimir Putin’s puppet. Watch:

And that’s from the man who was DNI when Obama mocked Romney for calling Russia America’s top geopolitical foe and reminded Medvedev he’d “have more flexibility” after his re-election in 2012?

Funny stuff, Mr. Clapper. And the fact he wasn’t challenged on CNN is… not surprising.

Unreal.

