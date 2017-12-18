James Clapper, director of national intelligence between 2010 and November of 2016, said on CNN today that President Trump is basically Vladimir Putin’s puppet. Watch:

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: Vladimir Putin "knows how to handle an asset and that's what he's doing with the President" https://t.co/1bOnWU9hVI — CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2017

And that’s from the man who was DNI when Obama mocked Romney for calling Russia America’s top geopolitical foe and reminded Medvedev he’d “have more flexibility” after his re-election in 2012?

Who's an asset now? Responding to Obama on hot mic: “I will transmit this information to Vladimir,” said Medvedev. https://t.co/TzOaprF1bl — nwsltr (@nwsltrMe) December 18, 2017

Responding to Obama on hot mic: “I will transmit this information to Vladimir,” said Medvedev. Did Clapper ever comment? Sciutto?https://t.co/e80eVeRnXZ — nwsltr (@nwsltrMe) December 18, 2017

Funny stuff, Mr. Clapper. And the fact he wasn’t challenged on CNN is… not surprising.

James Clapper just called Trump a Russian spy on CNN and they didn’t even challenge him? Holy Shit – that’s crazy. Liberals went nuts over the Birther thing but are now literally calling POTUS a Russian plant. Liberals have gone full Alex Jones. — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) December 18, 2017

Scariest part of this clip is a lunatic like James Clapper had access to the country’s most sensitive information and he had authority to spy on political opponents of Democrats. Truly a scary thought. — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) December 18, 2017

Clapper is so anti-Trump he can't be taken seriously. He wants you to think his opinion is based in fact by saying"It's been my experience"….but that doesn't make it factual. He's trying to be cerebral and stay relevant and far too many believe his diatribe. Goodnight Clapper — Terry Hibler (@terry_hibler) December 18, 2017

Getting in bed with Iran was getting in bed with Russia. Geez. No one was more easily handled than Obama. Give me a break. https://t.co/9SyzBjtjnG — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) December 18, 2017

Unreal.