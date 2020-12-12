Democrat Senator Chris Murphy was one of the members of Congress at the forefront of helping his party push the “Trump/Russia collusion” narrative for four years. To make things even richer, Sen. Murphy more recently said stories about Hunter Biden (that were boycotted by the MSM and censored by social media outlets) amounted to a Russian disinformation campaign:

Joe Biden – and all of us – SHOULD be furious that media outlets are spreading what is very likely Russian propaganda. 1/ I’ve seen the intel. The mainstreaming of misinformation is Russia’s 2020 goal. Here’s what we know, and why we can’t take it lying down. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2020

When Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19, Sen. Murphy said that Vladimir Putin would be doing his campaigning for him:

Add it all up and the bottom line is that Sen. Murphy isn’t too concerned about actual “evidence” for any of his claims, which makes what he’s saying about Republicans who support President Trump in efforts to challenge election results in certain states even richer:

Sen. Chris Murphy: "You have a majority of Republicans in this country who believe that Joe Biden won the election fraudulently when there's no evidence that that happened." pic.twitter.com/CCIfoM39XN — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2020

Another day brings with it another example of zero self-awareness from the Connecticut Democrat:

It’s difficult to take Chris Murphy seriously considering his Russia conspiracy pandering. https://t.co/YFCeqqsGba — kaitlin, rino extraordinaire (@thefactualprep) December 12, 2020

Says the one crying “Russia, Russia, Russia!” for the last 4 years. 🙄🙄🙄🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/08Lpmh30zt — “Unity” or something🎄 (@VirginiaConser8) December 12, 2020

Murphy is a Russia gate hoaxster, zero credibility — Baby Chewie (@Endormoonbase) December 11, 2020

This man LIED about Russian collusion for years. https://t.co/fxAjOS2xhf — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry123) December 11, 2020

The projection is strong with Sen. Murphy.