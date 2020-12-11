After Hunter Biden confirmed that he’s been under federal investigation for some time now, takes from Democrats from weeks ago started aging poorly. But few have collapsed under their own weight like this one from former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes:

It still disgusts me that any reporter's response to that garbage Russian disinformation in the New York Post was to ask the Biden campaign for comment on the "allegations." Have we learned nothing? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 16, 2020

Yep, there’s another person the media wants everybody to believe is totally on the up-and-up:

Former Obama official and current MSNBC analyst https://t.co/8Mbzdk2dkA — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 11, 2020

And MSNBC will still present Rhodes as a super credible guest with unassailable insight.

The Steele Dossier turned out to be Russian disinformation. The Hunter Biden allegations appear to be true. No one should take any of these people seriously about anything. https://t.co/S6JmqosfN2 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 11, 2020

It's almost perfect overlap between the people who had very little or no skepticism about the Steele Dossier and the ones who claimed the NY Post story was Russian disinformation. They should all be eating their hats right now. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 11, 2020

It is actually a serious PROBLEM that they lie with impunity and there never seems to be consequences… — Never Give Up… (@PCGalloway) December 11, 2020

It really is.

“Russian disinformation” the former Obama foreign policy propagandist said of the Hunter Biden stories in the NY Post https://t.co/XMacZnrEZe — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 11, 2020

This tweet aged like rotted milk, much like your career. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 10, 2020

What's it like to get paid to lie? Is there a time when you actually are just honest any longer? — Greg (@GregoryRamsey) December 10, 2020

As pathetic and wrong as we have all come to expect. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) December 10, 2020

This aged well, Ben. Too bad this cover-up didn’t make it to Inauguration Day as planned. pic.twitter.com/xfEQEwBaEe — @LameDuckPresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) December 10, 2020

He's made a career out of it. He knows the truth, but it's so much easier to sell the lie, over and over and over again. Being honest would end Ben's career. — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 10, 2020

It’s just maddening:

It still disgusts me that the entirety of the former Obama Admin ran defense for Biden over a true story w/national security implications. https://t.co/NTSF7AMkpy — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 11, 2020

Maybe that has something to do with why Team Biden’s White House staff will consist of many who were part of the Obama administration.