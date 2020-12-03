Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, recently got busted by local media for advising residents in the city to stay at home. Oh, and he was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the time:

Mayor Adler is now apologizing for causing “confusion”:

He regrets it… now:

Who’s “confused”? It’s hypocrisy writ large — nothing to be “confused” about there at all!

Maybe he could have a bite to eat and talk it over with Gavin Newsom and London Breed.

