As Twitchy reported, only a week after the midterm elections, a 2028 primary challenger to Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman emerged. Ahmed Moor, who was born in Gaza, said he's running to end the war in Iran and to promote the "dignity agenda": free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing. Oh, and he's also calling for accountability for "genocide."

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He has two years to campaign, but Moor is already hitting the media circuit, landing on Fox News with Martha MacCallum, who told Moor that Fetterman has called him pro-Hamas. Is he? Get ready for more word salad than even Kamala Harris is used to serving up.

EXCLUSIVE: DSA candidate launching potential primary challenge against @SenFettermanPA doesn’t deny he’s pro Hamas https://t.co/C83RznDkax — The Story (@TheStoryFNC) November 16, 2026

After the midterms, we don't think it's wise to count this guy out. Democrats will elect anyone.

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA Ladies and gentlemen, the New Democrat Party. — 1984 🇺🇸 (@SPUSN84) November 16, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA This is a winning position for the Democrats these days, sadly — Brian Anderson (@BrianAcity) November 17, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA And my state is dumb enough to vote him in. I swear I'm considering changing to democrat just to vote for Fetterman in the primary. — Amy2112 (@Amy21123) November 16, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA Seriously if this is what the Democrats vote for there is no hope. — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) November 17, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA All the unwarranted arrogance of these DSA grifters. — NWK+ (@26GoDawgs) November 17, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @marthamaccallum @SenFettermanPA We already know they are crazy you don’t have to put them on. We really don’t want to hear from any DSA — copper (@traceyw85679426) November 16, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA He is pro-Hamas, alright. Who let this shit into our country? — The Eightfold Way (@RickZach2) November 17, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA Should be disqualifying for *anyone* running for office in the US. What has happened to Democrats? — Lovin'Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) November 16, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA He'll win because the left has gone completely insane — Shannon K (@shannyk36) November 17, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA So, this guy, Ahmed Moor, is openly admitting he supports the destruction of Israel and the genocide of the Jewish people. What is really sad is there are dems out there who will vote for him. — Dennis H (@DennisH39691959) November 17, 2026

@TheStoryFNC If he's pro Hamas then deport his ass. Supporting terrorism is not okay. Period. — phillyfansince88 (@phillyfansince8) November 17, 2026

He was born in Gaza, so the good news is that he can be denaturalized and deported.

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA Why are we allowing foreign born jihadists to run for office? Are we suicidal? — 🐝🐝Andrew Bunton (@AndrewTbunton) November 16, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @sarahadams @SenFettermanPA He’ll win. Why? Because Democrats are going to Democrat. They’re the most anti-US party to ever exist. Pure evil. — It’s a Republic (@StoneEcho_) November 16, 2026

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@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA Why would he deny it? The DSA is pro-Hamas — Paul E F (@FerranteGiants) November 16, 2026

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA This makes Fetterman more attractive than if he had had a makeover from the Queer Eye guys. — Elise Burton (@elisecooks) November 17, 2026

They'd get him out of those shorts and hoodie, although we've grown used to Fetterman's fashion sense.

@TheStoryFNC @SenFettermanPA .@BulwarkOnline will endorse him by close of business today. — SomeGuy (@TidewaterP1) November 17, 2026

Sadly, there are a few Democrats in the replies who are calling his reply "based" and saying he has their vote. Democrats have been threatening to primary Fetterman nearly since the day he was inaugurated. Of course they'd elect this guy.

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