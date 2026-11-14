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Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says We Need Democrat Leaders to 'Rebuild Something New' After Trump

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 14, 2026 10:00 PM
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Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says We Need Democrat Leaders to 'Rebuild Something New' After Trump
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats are already jockeying for position for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. As we reported earlier on Saturday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says if Democrats need to amend the Constitution, then so be it. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six said on Friday that a presidential run in 2028 is something she's looking at seriously.

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Slotkin spoke at a conference recently and informed us that "there is going to be an America after President Trump." No way! Democrats are already talking about abolishing the Electoral College, abolishing the Senate, and abolishing the Supreme Court. Slotkin says that it's up to Democrat leaders to "reimagine and build something new" after Trump's second term, as "the systems of the past are failing us."

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It's funny how she threatened young conservatives against joining the Trump administration lest they be prosecuted by Democrats in the future, but she wants to enlist young liberals to rebuild the old, failing systems of government that have served us for 250 years.

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The mask was barely on during campaign season, when Democrats tried to stick to the talking point of "affordability." Ever since the election, it's all subpoenas and investigations and constitutional amendments and a rebuild of the old "system."

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELISSA SLOTKIN | JOSH SHAPIRO

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