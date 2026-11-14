Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says We Need Democrat Leaders to 'Rebuild Something New' After Trump

The Democrats are already jockeying for position for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. As we reported earlier on Saturday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says if Democrats need to amend the Constitution, then so be it. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six said on Friday that a presidential run in 2028 is something she's looking at seriously.

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A post-midterm answer on 2028 from Slotkin: “I’m looking at it seriously.” https://t.co/MWa4VCBYcB — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 13, 2026

@daveweigel Her leftward lurch starting about a month or so ago was the tell: she's clearly running. — Tim Graves (@TG_10001) November 13, 2026

@daveweigel @henryolsenEPPC The people yearn for a CIA spook. — LBS (@NY_LBSS) November 13, 2026

@daveweigel 1% in Iowa — Hempstead Tires (@HempsteadTirez) November 13, 2026

Slotkin spoke at a conference recently and informed us that "there is going to be an America after President Trump." No way! Democrats are already talking about abolishing the Electoral College, abolishing the Senate, and abolishing the Supreme Court. Slotkin says that it's up to Democrat leaders to "reimagine and build something new" after Trump's second term, as "the systems of the past are failing us."

There is going to be an America after President Trump. The next generation must reimagine and rebuild something new. The systems of the past are failing us. https://t.co/oKTCXyOvpr — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin It's called the Constitution, you traitorous bitch. — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin CIA asset running her political color operation on the United States. Slotkin is treasonous. — Farming Central Virginia (@FarmingVirgina) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin The systems of the past are what built us, and made us the greatest civilization that ever existed. You and your ilk have perverted it. You should resign and fade away. — Adam DeBoeser (@EShoreFree) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin We do not want a revolution. We want a return to the principles of our founding: liberty, personal responsibility, limited government, faith, morality, and respect for the Constitution. — Rustic Iron (@Rustic_Iron) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin We the people are going to have to fight this bullshit. — Charles Whitehaze (@Whitehazed) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin We're sticking with a constitutional republic. If you try to change that, it certainly won't be the Democrats in charge when it's over. — Frank Glazewski (@frank_glazewski) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin The law means nothing to her. To her the law is merely a bar to her personal power. She will stop at no outrageous act to maintain her power. — Michael Lechtman (@m_lechtman) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin What “systems of the past”? The one that voted you into office? — Mae Berrie (@MaeBerrie1234) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Why don’t we simply follow the Constitution. Why don’t we refer to our founding documents. You can go elsewhere with your experiments — Stacy Allen (@StacyAllenPower) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin @ChukkyRekka CIA operative whose job was overthrowing countries through coups says what? — 2AMommaBear (@2AMommaBear) November 14, 2026

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@ElissaSlotkin Democrats have failed us. You are all criminals. We will not reimagine anything. We will fight and die for the country we love. — Monte Strongbone (@MStrongbone) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin The "systems of the past" is what made this country the greatest country on Earth and continues to do so. The failure is in your power hungry mind and the brainwashing of those who vote for you. — Moonshiner (@Moonshiner63) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Your systems are failing. That’s why you feel the need to run around threatening everyone. You went for our youth and are attempting to go after anyone working for him. What a miserable and lonely life you have. — Lindsey Bee (@LindseyBee37) November 14, 2026

It's funny how she threatened young conservatives against joining the Trump administration lest they be prosecuted by Democrats in the future, but she wants to enlist young liberals to rebuild the old, failing systems of government that have served us for 250 years.

@ElissaSlotkin All you want to do is destroy 250 years of history, and the underpinnings of the greatest nation on Earth. The United States of America will never become your socialist playground. — KUHawkman (@KUHawkman) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Just come out and tell everyone that you're an authoritarian. Stop dancing around it — Amy's hair 🇺🇲☮️ (@LaganSandy) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You seem to help facilitate the failure of exist systems. What are some well thought out ideas using the existing systems? What systems are you talking about? I'm sure you ❤️ and want to uphold The United States Constitution 🇺🇸? I'm sure you're a fan of the separation of powers? — SocratesToInfinity AndBeyond (@GeeeWilikerz) November 14, 2026

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@ElissaSlotkin The problem with Marxism is, when the old, "oppressive" system is torn down, it is invariably replaced with a way worse one. Every. Single. Time. — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) November 14, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Your color revolution will fail. — WhiBroBou (@WhiBroBou) November 14, 2026

The mask was barely on during campaign season, when Democrats tried to stick to the talking point of "affordability." Ever since the election, it's all subpoenas and investigations and constitutional amendments and a rebuild of the old "system."

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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