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Ken Dilanian: It’s Times Like These You Wish Trump Hadn’t Chased Away So Many FBI Cyber Experts

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 14, 2026 5:00 PM
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Ken Dilanian: It’s Times Like These You Wish Trump Hadn’t Chased Away So Many FBI Cyber Experts
MS NOW

"Fusion" Ken Dilanian of MS NOW has thoughts on the nationwide ground-stop of air traffic on Friday. The last time Dilanian reported on air traffic, it was to let America know that FBI Director Kash Patel had just touched down in Russia, at the same time he was participating in a law enforcement appreciation event at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. We think Dilanian's source for his latest post might be Marjorie Taylor Greene, who says that, obviously, the FAA was the target of a cyberattack.

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Dilanian says it's times like these you wish that the Trump administration hadn't chased out so many cyber experts from the FBI.

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Which of Dilanian's many intelligence community sources told him that this was a cyberattack? It certainly looks like he's just assuming it is and that if only President Trump hadn't "gutted" CISA, none of this would have happened.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics CYBERATTACK | CYBERSECURITY | FBI | KEN DILANIAN | MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

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