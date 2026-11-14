Ken Dilanian: It’s Times Like These You Wish Trump Hadn’t Chased Away So Many FBI Cyber Experts

"Fusion" Ken Dilanian of MS NOW has thoughts on the nationwide ground-stop of air traffic on Friday. The last time Dilanian reported on air traffic, it was to let America know that FBI Director Kash Patel had just touched down in Russia, at the same time he was participating in a law enforcement appreciation event at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. We think Dilanian's source for his latest post might be Marjorie Taylor Greene, who says that, obviously, the FAA was the target of a cyberattack.

Advertisement

Plus they are lying. Of course it was a cyber attack. Fucking liars. But build the big ballroom and more weapons that’s the only funding they really care about. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 14, 2026

Dilanian says it's times like these you wish that the Trump administration hadn't chased out so many cyber experts from the FBI.

It’s times like this you really wish the Trump Administration hadn’t gutted the cyber security agency and chased out so many experienced FBI cyber experts. — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) November 13, 2026

It’s times like this when journalists rely on gathered factual information and do not speculate on what MIGHT be happening to score political points. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW Are you insinuating this is a cyber attack? Because that would be unethical and disingenuous from “reputable” journalist like yourself. — SoonerSCPO (@SoonerOSCS) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW Yeah, you tell them Fusion Ken — Nick (@Nicky2Putts) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW Implying it's cyber-related suggests you know something. Give us some of that good ol' CIA Ken reporting 🤡 — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW So you have proof of a cyber attack. Show it — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW I smell a lack of journalism in this message. Smells more like partisanship — Jason Zorich (@f1fan6735) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW Nice reach, I hoped you stretched first. — Jester (@quaintjester) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW Did you clear this with your handlers at the CIA first Ken? — Ole Hickry (@OleHickry9000) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW What is it with you and the FBI? Always wrong. — MBD (@michelledbush) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW The only clown more consistently wrong than Jim Cramer, only he’s just repeating IC lies. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW When will you post this retraction and apology for misinformation? — NotTeddyTheOfficial (@TVTeddy1) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW Reminder: Ken is a confirmed liar. 🤥 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW Its times like this that we really wish you followed the other media hacks to Bluesky — Kasey Skala (@kmskala) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW You are ALWAYS wrong on everything. — Whitney Ditty (@DittyWhitney) November 14, 2026

Advertisement

@KDilanianMSNOW It's times like this when you remember to never trust @KDilanianMSNOW — Judge Smails (@ArtiesSeptum) November 14, 2026

@KDilanianMSNOW it's times like this i really wish the news organizations had fired people like you years ago so we could try to recover some small societal shared trust in information — CORDENTHUSIAST (@cordenthusiast) November 14, 2026

Which of Dilanian's many intelligence community sources told him that this was a cyberattack? It certainly looks like he's just assuming it is and that if only President Trump hadn't "gutted" CISA, none of this would have happened.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.