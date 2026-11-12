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Somali Candidate Who Rallied Before Upside-Down American Flag Takes Lead With Late-Arriving Ballots

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 12, 2026 8:00 PM
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Somali Candidate Who Rallied Before Upside-Down American Flag Takes Lead With Late-Arriving Ballots
Somali TV Minnesota

Back in October, we told you about Nafisa Fai, who was running for a county chair in Oregon. The Somali-born politician made a trip to Minnesota of all places to campaign, where she spoke Somali in front of an upside-down American flag — not unlike Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar. As we reported a few days later, the Oregon Journalism Project retracted its headline and story describing the video as a “deepfake” that was circulated by right-wing social media accounts to brand Fai as un-American. Axios had already run with the Oregon Journalism Project's original story, which relied on a video provided by the Fai campaign in which they'd used AI to turn the flag right-side-up.

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The reason we bring it up now is that, more than a week after Election Day, Fai has pulled into the lead in Washington County, Oregon.

KOIN reported just a few hours ago that Fai currently leads her opponent by 363 votes — a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount by Oregon law. KOIN reports that "fewer than 10,000 votes are believed to be remaining, and the next vote update is expected Friday at 4 p.m." Do they know that Election Day was last Tuesday? The entire state of Florida managed to count all of its ballots in one day.

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We haven't checked Axios to see if its story about the upside-down flag being an AI "deepfake" is still up. And yes, even though she was running in Oregon, her campaign just happened to make a swing through Minnesota, where everyone understood her while speaking Somali.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | AXIOS | OREGON

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