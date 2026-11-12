Somali Candidate Who Rallied Before Upside-Down American Flag Takes Lead With Late-Arriving Ballots

Back in October, we told you about Nafisa Fai, who was running for a county chair in Oregon. The Somali-born politician made a trip to Minnesota of all places to campaign, where she spoke Somali in front of an upside-down American flag — not unlike Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar. As we reported a few days later, the Oregon Journalism Project retracted its headline and story describing the video as a “deepfake” that was circulated by right-wing social media accounts to brand Fai as un-American. Axios had already run with the Oregon Journalism Project's original story, which relied on a video provided by the Fai campaign in which they'd used AI to turn the flag right-side-up.

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The reason we bring it up now is that, more than a week after Election Day, Fai has pulled into the lead in Washington County, Oregon.

BREAKING: 7 days after the election, Nafisa Fai has pulled into the lead in Washington County, Oregon This is due to "late arriving mail-in ballots" https://t.co/suw1XZGRQX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2026

KOIN reported just a few hours ago that Fai currently leads her opponent by 363 votes — a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount by Oregon law. KOIN reports that "fewer than 10,000 votes are believed to be remaining, and the next vote update is expected Friday at 4 p.m." Do they know that Election Day was last Tuesday? The entire state of Florida managed to count all of its ballots in one day.

@EndWokeness Well to be fair it took awhile to ship the ballots in from Somalia — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness The fraud is out of control and it’s blatantly clear it’s happening. — LiberalsRuinEverything (@OneTradeClsr2aM) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Wow, no way. How come it's only Democrats that come from behind? Never Republicans. That seems to be mathematically impossible. — Ben June (@benjune) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Oh totally legitimate. Nothing to be concerned about. — Jerry Adams (@Thatguyssseennn) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Seriously? We aren't catching on? That is not how a serious country counts votes. Mail-in ballots with no hard deadlines invite problems. Election Day should mean something. Clean it up. “You shall not pervert justice.” (Deuteronomy 16:19) — Bible and Ballot (@BibleandBallot) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Never once do late arriving ballots or ballots found in the trunk of some car ever work in favor of a Republican. — Ben Bandy (@bbandymn) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness You couldn't pay me enough money to live in California, Oregon, or Washington. Oregon, especially, with their mail-in ballot clown show elections. It's a mob rule state. — Justin Beller (@JKBeller) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Well, who would have guessed? It is like watching an old movie over and over and and you are still surprised by it. — Maya Tallie (@MayaTBasil) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Of course she did and of course late mail in ballots came in and swung her way. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness The longer they count, the more likely Democrats win. — Ralph Jarrett (@rjarrettjr) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Democrats can't win unless they know how many absentee ballots they need to "find". — Autophage (@AutoPhagey) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Can there be a report on how the election would have turned out WITHOUT mail-in ballots and no-ID voters? — theCriticalPerspective (@bhowiecdn) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Seven days after Election Day and ballots are still arriving. The lead just flipped. Funny how the late ones always break the same way. — The Scoop (@TheScoop_US) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness Crazy how this NEVER happens to a Republican. — Diogenes of Florida (@nebiru88) November 12, 2026

@EndWokeness They're still cheating. There is going to be unimaginable pain that comes out of this. People are morons to ever trust them. — Ambrose Bacchus (@AmbroseBacchus) November 12, 2026

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@EndWokeness Haven’t read any other comments yet, but, I couldn’t help but notice the U.S. Flag - it’s upside down. WTAF? — Friggle Logic (@FriggleLogic) November 12, 2026

We haven't checked Axios to see if its story about the upside-down flag being an AI "deepfake" is still up. And yes, even though she was running in Oregon, her campaign just happened to make a swing through Minnesota, where everyone understood her while speaking Somali.

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