Jim Geraghty Looks to Ilhan Omar’s Own Memoir for Evidence of Her Real Age

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, Rep. Ilhan Omar (or is that Ilhan Nur Said Elmi?) had her staff change the year of her birth on public records after she was elected to Congress from 1981 to 1982. That's a bit suspicious, isn't it? Misty Severi reported for Just the News:

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The revelation comes amid concerns that the congresswoman misrepresented her age to secure American citizenship. Omar has claimed that she was 17 years old when she became a citizen in 2000, but previous records noted that she was born in 1981, meaning she was either 18 or 19 when she became a U.S. citizen.

So she wasn't a minor.

Harkening back to when Barack Obama's literary agency said in his biography that he was born in Kenya, National Review's Jim Geraghty decided to check Omar's memoir for evidence of her birth year.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar writes in her memoir, “I was eight years old when civil war broke out in Somalia. One day everything was okay, and the next, there were bullets piercing not only buildings but also people.” While Somalia has suffered several civil wars, the chapter is entitled, “War: 1989-1991, Mogadishu, Somalia.” Mogadishu experienced severe riots in July 1989, including a mass execution that became known as the “Jazeera beach massacre.” If, in her own words in her own autobiography, Omar was eight when this occurred in 1989, then she was born in 1981, and was 19 years old in the year 2000, when her father purportedly obtained his citizenship, not 1982 as she currently claims. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 26, 2026

The post continues:

… entitled, “War: 1989-1991, Mogadishu, Somalia.” Mogadishu experienced severe riots in July 1989, including a mass execution that became known as the “Jazeera beach massacre.” If, in her own words in her own autobiography, Omar was eight when this occurred in 1989, then she was born in 1981, and was 19 years old in the year 2000, when her father purportedly obtained his citizenship, not 1982 as she currently claims.

And there is not a single journalist anywhere interested in looking into these discrepancies. Her entire biography has just been "Trust me." and that's been good enough for all of them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2026

William Chamberlin also did the math:

In her book, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (aka Ilhan Omar) claimed to take a three-month trip with her father to Somalia in 2011 when she was 30 years old That would place her birthday in 1981 at the latest, well before her claimed birthday of October 4, 1982 https://t.co/fMCbYFmH4m — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty Her staff emailed a Minnesota library in May 2019 asking to flip the year to 1982. The memoir came out a year later and the math still lands on 1981. — IredcapI (@IredcapI) October 26, 2026

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@jimgeraghty Incredible find! So does that mean she has claimed at least 3 different birthdays? — Jimmy Simmons (@ArticulateTHGHT) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty That makes a third theoretical age for her at this point. Was Ilhan Omar 17, 18, or 19 in 2000? — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty I’ve always loved this about math. It’s the same for everyone. 😂 — MrH (@hilgertpatrick1) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty This discrepancy is easily explained when you use Learing Center math. 🤪 — QRP DX (@QrppFan) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty Ego is always the downfall. There is nobody who would want to read that drivel. Theres something poetic that her belief that they would could be her downfall. — Dj CC (@ccinnewyork) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty All of this means that FBI and DOJ have been protecting her (a rabid Democrat like all of those bureaucrats) this whole time. For LEO to claim “not to know” is absolutely untrue. The problem is the Deep State, which has barely been touched. — John Michael (@JohnnySubRosa04) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty That's a major piece of evidence. Good work. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty She has said far too much for an entire army of lawyers to save her. At this point, the prosecution doesn’t need investigators. — Jamal M Hassan (@Maadhgambi) October 26, 2026

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@jimgeraghty @Eyalo365 By now surely everyone knows that she is a lying fraudulent scumbag. — Burford Twitch. (@TheSkinMechanik) October 26, 2026

@jimgeraghty Well, she's either lying or she's lying. — Mark Burger (@markaburger) October 26, 2026

But she'll still avoid denaturalization and deportation.

@jimgeraghty @radma11 Great find but, I’m not sure this even matters when they can’t find any paperwork that her father was ever naturalized. This is paperwork the government would absolutely have if he was. — LindaRN (@LindaG_RN) October 26, 2026

In her memoir, Omar also claims her father was a teacher and an educator, not a warlord.

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