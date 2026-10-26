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Jim Geraghty Looks to Ilhan Omar’s Own Memoir for Evidence of Her Real Age

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 26, 2026 7:30 PM
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Jim Geraghty Looks to Ilhan Omar’s Own Memoir for Evidence of Her Real Age
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, Rep. Ilhan Omar (or is that Ilhan Nur Said Elmi?) had her staff change the year of her birth on public records after she was elected to Congress from 1981 to 1982. That's a bit suspicious, isn't it? Misty Severi reported for Just the News:

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The revelation comes amid concerns that the congresswoman misrepresented her age to secure American citizenship. Omar has claimed that she was 17 years old when she became a citizen in 2000, but previous records noted that she was born in 1981, meaning she was either 18 or 19 when she became a U.S. citizen.

So she wasn't a minor.

Harkening back to when Barack Obama's literary agency said in his biography that he was born in Kenya, National Review's Jim Geraghty decided to check Omar's memoir for evidence of her birth year. 

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The post continues:

… entitled, “War: 1989-1991, Mogadishu, Somalia.” Mogadishu experienced severe riots in July 1989, including a mass execution that became known as the “Jazeera beach massacre.” If, in her own words in her own autobiography, Omar was eight when this occurred in 1989, then she was born in 1981, and was 19 years old in the year 2000, when her father purportedly obtained his citizenship, not 1982 as she currently claims.

William Chamberlin also did the math:

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But she'll still avoid denaturalization and deportation. 

In her memoir, Omar also claims her father was a teacher and an educator, not a warlord.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | DOJ | FRAUD | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA

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