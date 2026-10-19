Get a Look at the 'Researchers' Leaving the US Because of Trump’s Politicization of Science

Last year, there was a small blip in the media when three distinguished Yale professors — a philosophy professor and a "power couple" of history professors — left the country to take teaching jobs in Canada. We can't really say we've felt the loss of an Ivy League philosophy professor to the University of Toronto. Jason Stanley told The Nation last year that "a coup is happening in the United States," President Donald Trump is a fascist, and "America is living in an authoritarian state."

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WDIV in Detroit reports that even more researchers are leaving the United States because of Trump's funding cuts and his "politicization of science." Why yes, it's Trump who has been politicizing climate change and the transgender community.

Meet the researchers leaving the US because of Trump's funding cuts and politicization of science https://t.co/hXXyjd4u4P — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) October 19, 2026

The Associated Press reports:

Halley Froehlich was sure she'd spend her scientific career in the United States. Her family has been in America since the 1700s. But over the past two years, delayed federal grants and fears about the future motivated her to pack her life into boxes. She moved to Finland with her husband and daughter and is continuing her research — studying how fish, shellfish and seaweed that humans eat are responding to climate change — at the University of Helsinki. … Froehlich's decision to leave was a slow burn. She was already concerned about school safety and gun violence in the U.S. when the nation's research landscape was overturned. Then, at the University of California, Santa Barbara, her colleagues' grants kept getting postponed or canceled. Student researchers burst into her office in tears, unsure how to navigate their futures. She worried about future federal funding for her own research, which involves climate change.

She's not the only researcher we've lost: "[Christine] Stawitz left her job at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last year to become a research software engineer in the United Kingdom. She said NOAA no longer aligned with her values, especially after she was asked to strip websites of references to climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion topics."

@Local4News There is a CRISIS in the sciences where HALF the published studies cannot be replicated by other scientists because they are garbage. It is caused almost entirely by LEFTWING politicization of the sciences https://t.co/Rnuv0vpo1w — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) October 19, 2026

@Local4News Bye, and don’t come back! Give up your US citizenship too, Karen — Travers23614 (@i_skater2022) October 19, 2026

@Local4News And that’s the picture you use to try and garner sympathy? — Joe Sharpe (@joebsharpe) October 19, 2026

@Local4News That haircut is enough to be deported — Burt the Bulldog (@CurveServer) October 19, 2026

@Local4News No more space shrimp sex studies… no one cares. Get a job bangs! — Nemo (@NemoGPF) October 19, 2026

@Local4News The "politicization of science" started a long time ago by Democratic indoctrination. For example - What is a woman? — MAGAMike2024 (@Irish1638644786) October 19, 2026

@Local4News The person that wrote this article should also leave the US. — Jock Ewing (@joc_ewing) October 19, 2026

@Local4News The politicization of science is the reason their bunk projects were getting funding. — Spools (@jwspools) October 19, 2026

@Local4News https://t.co/tQhxM4WbBZ — D Bird (@deanbeyma3) October 19, 2026

@Local4News Oh no!! We are losing a well respected “seaweed and shellfish researcher” 😆 😆 😆 Can’t make this shit up people. This is the shit we fund at our public universities and when we finally pull the funding, they have a typical liberal mental breakdown and storm off!!! — Diesel Tha Dane (@DieselthaGD) October 19, 2026

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@Local4News …and nothing of value was lost. — Kevin Bumburner II (@Jermz0001) October 19, 2026

@Local4News Good, get the fuck out. — David (Awesome/Magnificent) (@TrumpWon123) October 19, 2026

@Local4News They are probably studying transgenderism in animals or something stupid like that — Raptor Jesus🇺🇸 (@D4rkHelm5t) October 19, 2026

@Local4News https://t.co/XcG0brHxVw — Harold Balzonya 🇺🇸 (@ThomasA34928982) October 19, 2026

@Local4News Is this an airport? — Insert Blue Check (@GabGet0n) October 19, 2026

You don't have to announce your departure.

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