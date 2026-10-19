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Get a Look at the 'Researchers' Leaving the US Because of Trump’s Politicization of Science

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 19, 2026 10:00 PM
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Get a Look at the 'Researchers' Leaving the US Because of Trump’s Politicization of Science
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Last year, there was a small blip in the media when three distinguished Yale professors — a philosophy professor and a "power couple" of history professors — left the country to take teaching jobs in Canada. We can't really say we've felt the loss of an Ivy League philosophy professor to the University of Toronto. Jason Stanley told The Nation last year that "a coup is happening in the United States," President Donald Trump is a fascist, and "America is living in an authoritarian state."

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WDIV in Detroit reports that even more researchers are leaving the United States because of Trump's funding cuts and his "politicization of science." Why yes, it's Trump who has been politicizing climate change and the transgender community.

The Associated Press reports:

Halley Froehlich was sure she'd spend her scientific career in the United States. Her family has been in America since the 1700s.

But over the past two years, delayed federal grants and fears about the future motivated her to pack her life into boxes. She moved to Finland with her husband and daughter and is continuing her research — studying how fish, shellfish and seaweed that humans eat are responding to climate change — at the University of Helsinki.

Froehlich's decision to leave was a slow burn. She was already concerned about school safety and gun violence in the U.S. when the nation's research landscape was overturned. Then, at the University of California, Santa Barbara, her colleagues' grants kept getting postponed or canceled. Student researchers burst into her office in tears, unsure how to navigate their futures. She worried about future federal funding for her own research, which involves climate change.

She's not the only researcher we've lost: "[Christine] Stawitz left her job at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last year to become a research software engineer in the United Kingdom. She said NOAA no longer aligned with her values, especially after she was asked to strip websites of references to climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion topics."

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You don't have to announce your departure.

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News Topics ACADEMIA | DONALD TRUMP | SCIENCE

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