Kyle Kulinski Declares the US a Failed State for Having Hovering Planes of Death but No Childcare

Happy Independence Day, everyone! We here at Twitchy are happily celebrating 250 years of America, but we're certainly noticing a lot of people who seem to be triggered by it. As we mentioned on Friday, a New York Times journalist said it felt like the apocalypse as a treasure trove of elite military aircraft made practice runs over the National Mall.

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Why are we having so many jets scorching over DC? Nerve-wracking. I get 250 celebrations but it feels like the apocalypse. — Lulu NYT (@LuluGNavarro) July 3, 2026

It feels like freedom. This editor still remembers a B-2 stealth bomber flyover at an airshow over 25 years ago.

Here's some cool footage of an F-35 Lightning hovering over the National Mall.

Our planes are so sick my God.



F-35 hovering over the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/9u3D6I9psA — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) July 3, 2026

Krystal Ball's husband and political commentator Kyle Kulinski saw that "hovering plane of death" and declared America a failed state for having F-35s and not healthcare or childcare.

Can’t have healthcare or childcare but we have hovering planes of death. America is a fail state. https://t.co/ZLJGK3TdOH — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) July 3, 2026

“Hovering planes of death”?



Good lord, dude. Grow a pair. I’m embarrassed for you. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) July 4, 2026

On what planet do you not have healthcare?



Why make up nonsense? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 3, 2026

I thought healthcare was fixed with a Obamacare? — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) July 4, 2026

How much does America spend on healthcare and childcare @grok — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 3, 2026

Grok says that U.S. healthcare spending hit $5.3 trillion in 2024.

We have both healthcare and childcare. Please let me know if you’d like some guidance on where you can sign up for health insurance, or how to research a childcare provider in your area. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) July 3, 2026

I have healthcare and childcare. F-35 hell yeah🤘🏽 — Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) July 3, 2026

The vast majority of people that want healthcare have it. You commies think if it doesn’t come from daddy government then it doesn’t exist — trashpandasfrrr (@sfrr024) July 3, 2026

We have the best healthcare and plenty of childcare. And so does the rest of the developed world, mostly thanks to our flying death machines. — Vincent Van Go (@GregOwen70) July 3, 2026

“We can’t have healthcare”



We spend more on healthcare than any nation on earth



What a twat — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) July 3, 2026

Where do you weirdos even get these delusions? Who says we don't have healthcare or childcare? — George Altroy (@ABluntPenguin) July 4, 2026

New York City's commie mayor, with help from New York State's governor, is already rolling out "free" childcare. In the meantime, we've going to enjoy the flyovers from the planes of death.

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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