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Kyle Kulinski Declares the US a Failed State for Having Hovering Planes of Death but No Childcare

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on July 04, 2026
Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis/U.S. Air National Guard via AP

Happy Independence Day, everyone! We here at Twitchy are happily celebrating 250 years of America, but we're certainly noticing a lot of people who seem to be triggered by it. As we mentioned on Friday, a New York Times journalist said it felt like the apocalypse as a treasure trove of elite military aircraft made practice runs over the National Mall.

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It feels like freedom. This editor still remembers a B-2 stealth bomber flyover at an airshow over 25 years ago.

Here's some cool footage of an F-35 Lightning hovering over the National Mall.

Krystal Ball's husband and political commentator Kyle Kulinski saw that "hovering plane of death" and declared America a failed state for having F-35s and not healthcare or childcare.

Grok says that U.S. healthcare spending hit $5.3 trillion in 2024.

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New York City's commie mayor, with help from New York State's governor, is already rolling out "free" childcare. In the meantime, we've going to enjoy the flyovers from the planes of death.

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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