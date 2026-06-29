Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Repeals Ban on Adult Bathhouses in Honor of Pride Month

Is it still cool to say monkeypox? If this were Twitter 1.0, we'd probably be suspended for saying it.

The last time we checked in on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, he was being ratioed into the sun over his Memorial Day post, which read, "Today, we remember George Floyd."

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Now, in honor of Pride Month, Frey is signing legislation that repeals a ban on adult bathhouses and sex venues.

BREAKING: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey repeals ban on adult bathhouses and s*x venues in honor of pride month pic.twitter.com/YdQQY1CwKC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2026

Nothing says "Celebrate Pride Month" like more gay men getting AIDS, I guess. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 29, 2026

So the same people who wanted everyone to stay indoors and get vaccinated against COVID, are now OK with allowing people to engage activities that may lead to HIV?



No hypocrisy there… — Dan Sivertson (@Dan_Sivertson1) June 29, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz even set up a COVID snitch line and had the National Guard fire rubber bullets at people who were outside on their front porches.

Signing gay orgy legislation in a church. Welcome to hell. — Hamadryas Plastique (@HamadryasP) June 29, 2026

It looks like a church, but it's actually City Hall. We wouldn't have been surprised, though.

If it's not about deviant behavior for many, why don't straight people have special "s*x venues" or "adult bathhouses?" 🤔



Also, if promiscuity among this population is no different than straights, why does MSM account for 87% of all HIV infections among men. — Shashi Jairam (@ShashiJairam) June 29, 2026

So pride month isn’t just about accepting people? Is actually about enabling sexual deviancy?



Who knew??🤷‍♂️ — Ryan Williams (@ryancwill) June 29, 2026

It is absolutely infuriating that the left continues to make out gays as nothing but sexual deviants. — FedUp (@GOPGAY77091) June 29, 2026

Can I buy stock in monkey pox treatments? — RickNotRockets 🌻 (@rjward1775) June 29, 2026

The reason that nasty lifestyle took root in the gay community, just like cruising in parks and rest stops, was because there were few ways to meet other gay men.



We no longer live in that time. And we learned a lot from it. And lost many men to it. Deranged to bring it back. — Sophie ♂ (@asophiething) June 29, 2026

What is he going to do when the rates of STDs go up again? — JP (@Mimi_JPR) June 29, 2026

So, adult bathhouses and sex venues = gay pride? I’m getting more and more confused about what exactly they are proud of. — RhondaKlick (@RhondaK930) June 29, 2026

How many Somalis are going to set up fake bathhouses in Minneapolis now?

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