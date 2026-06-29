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Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Repeals Ban on Adult Bathhouses in Honor of Pride Month

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

Is it still cool to say monkeypox? If this were Twitter 1.0, we'd probably be suspended for saying it.

The last time we checked in on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, he was being ratioed into the sun over his Memorial Day post, which read, "Today, we remember George Floyd."

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Now, in honor of Pride Month, Frey is signing legislation that repeals a ban on adult bathhouses and sex venues. 

Gov. Tim Walz even set up a COVID snitch line and had the National Guard fire rubber bullets at people who were outside on their front porches.

It looks like a church, but it's actually City Hall. We wouldn't have been surprised, though.

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How many Somalis are going to set up fake bathhouses in Minneapolis now? 

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