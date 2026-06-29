AP: Iran Eliminated From World Cup in ‘Heartbreaking Fashion’

This editor hasn't been following the World Cup (although he has been following Freddy from Germany and other World Cup tourists as they discover the wonders of Outdoor World and Bucc-ee's). On Sunday, though, he was thrilled to read on Twitchy that America had become the first nation to host a World Cup team and lead an air strike on its nation on the same day. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told the Iranian team that it wouldn't be staying overnight in the U.S., instead boarding a post-match flight to Tijuana.

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The Associated Press apparently feels bad for Iran's World Cup team, reporting that it was eliminated in "heartbreaking fashion."

Iran has been eliminated from the World Cup in heartbreaking fashion, narrowly failing to advance past the group stage in a politically charged tournament where the team played its matches amid tight restrictions imposed by the United States. https://t.co/3SxGDP1EOO — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2026

Jim Vertuno reports:

Iran has been eliminated from the World Cup, narrowly failing to advance past the group stage in a politically charged tournament where the team played its matches amid tight restrictions imposed by the United States. Iran missed the round of 32 by one spot in heartbreaking fashion. … It was one last painful moment for Iran in a World Cup that’s been tumultuous, on and off the pitch. The Iranians have been playing while Tehran negotiates with Washington on terms of a deal meant to permanently end the war that began earlier this year. Tensions continued Saturday when Iran launched a drone assault targeting Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, in a likely response to overnight airstrikes by the U.S. Hours later, the U.S. said it struck multiple Iranian military targets after it said Iran attacked a ship near the Straight of Hormuz.

All of us at Twitchy are heartbroken.

As an Iranian, I offer my condolence to AP and the mullahs regime. Iranians don't consider this team their national team. Players who stood by the people got arrested or kicked out. — Siavash Safavi (@SedSia) June 28, 2026

The AP is practically in tears over a terror regime losing a soccer tournament.



You don’t hate the press enough. pic.twitter.com/K8mwGh9OBL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 28, 2026

Now the #2 hater of America will be their favorite team. — Uncle Curtis 🇺🇸 (@GenerallyLeMay) June 28, 2026

Get fucked AP, and take those terrorists with you. — Geoff Fienberg (@gfienberg17) June 28, 2026

This team belongs to Islamic terrorist regime and #IRGC



They are not representative of Iran and Iranian people #IranMassacre‌ pic.twitter.com/RwXAg9d8JL — PahlaviRising (@Pahlavi_Rising) June 28, 2026

How is it heartbreaking? They are the single largest supporter of terrorism in the world. This article is like saying it’s super sad that the Nazi team didn’t qualify for the 1944 Olympics. — J.W. de Nashville (@C130GuyBNA) June 28, 2026

You know what was heartbreaking? The murder of 42,000 Iranians protesting the very regime who has abducted and hidden the real Iranian soccer team's goalie.



Restrictions? This IRGC "team" is lucky they were allowed into the country at all. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) June 29, 2026

Hi…simple question here. Where’s the Iranian starting goalie? — Tabitha (@tabigibson) June 28, 2026

Isn’t their goalie imprisoned in Iran awaiting execution for wrong thought? Didn’t the mullahs try to sneak terrorists into our country with the team? — Sarah Good (@catpurrsarenice) June 28, 2026

It was not Iran’s team. It was the Islamic Republic’s.



People of Iran are really happy.



Their government massacred Iranians, and this is karma! — AghaChurchill 🦁☀️🇮🇱 (@aghachurchill) June 28, 2026

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Those thugs were not Iran. Iran had no team in the World Cup. — H. Ferdosy | ح. فردوسی (@AuthorHFerry) June 28, 2026

You should be heartbroken over the entire team being replaced by IRGC simps. Where are the real players? — 𝐻𝑒𝒶𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇 𝐿𝒶𝓃𝑒 (@goldengirlinlv) June 29, 2026

Iran didn't have a team. The Islamic regime's team though had one and fuck them — Bita 🇮🇷🇺🇸 (@smn_thr) June 28, 2026

The prayers of the families of those 42,000+ innocents killed by this regime have been answered. The IRGC team has been kicked out of the World Cup. Real Iranians around the world are celebrating, while Islamists and leftists are mourning the loss of their propaganda team. — Soheil (@soheil7and) June 28, 2026

Islamists and leftists … and the Associated Press.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.