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AP: Iran Eliminated From World Cup in ‘Heartbreaking Fashion’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 29, 2026
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This editor hasn't been following the World Cup (although he has been following Freddy from Germany and other World Cup tourists as they discover the wonders of Outdoor World and Bucc-ee's). On Sunday, though, he was thrilled to read on Twitchy that America had become the first nation to host a World Cup team and lead an air strike on its nation on the same day. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told the Iranian team that it wouldn't be staying overnight in the U.S., instead boarding a post-match flight to Tijuana.

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The Associated Press apparently feels bad for Iran's World Cup team, reporting that it was eliminated in "heartbreaking fashion."

Jim Vertuno reports:

Iran has been eliminated from the World Cup, narrowly failing to advance past the group stage in a politically charged tournament where the team played its matches amid tight restrictions imposed by the United States.

Iran missed the round of 32 by one spot in heartbreaking fashion.

It was one last painful moment for Iran in a World Cup that’s been tumultuous, on and off the pitch.

The Iranians have been playing while Tehran negotiates with Washington on terms of a deal meant to permanently end the war that began earlier this year. Tensions continued Saturday when Iran launched a drone assault targeting Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, in a likely response to overnight airstrikes by the U.S. Hours later, the U.S. said it struck multiple Iranian military targets after it said Iran attacked a ship near the Straight of Hormuz.

All of us at Twitchy are heartbroken.

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Islamists and leftists … and the Associated Press.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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ASSOCIATED PRESS IRAN TERRORISM WORLD CUP

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