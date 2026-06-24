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ICE to Fine Attorney for Filing Dozens of False Asylum Claims on Behalf of Indian Nationals

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on June 24, 2026
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Here's some welcome sanity. ICE has announced that its Homeland Security Investigations arm is fining an immigration attorney more than $250,000 for filing 64 fraudulent documents on behalf of Indian nationals. It's about time the immigration attorneys getting rich off of this scam are persecuted.

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The post continues:

… clear: if you engage in fraud, you will be held ACCOUNTABLE.

Luke Barr reports for ABC News:

Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security, announced five notices of intent to fine attorney Vinod Doddamani, who they say filed 32 immigration cases in which he filed 64 fraudulent documents.

Doddamani faces a $250,000 fine for what DHS says is a pattern of filing allegedly false asylum claims. He allegedly filed the "identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the alleged persecution," according to DHS.

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Go after the NGOs that coached all of these illegal immigrants on how to falsely claim asylum to get past the border.

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As ABC News notes, this is a first for the agency. Imagine how many immigration lawyers are guilty of the same crime. It's a start, but let's not stop at fines. Disbarment, prison, and, if possible, deportation seem in order.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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