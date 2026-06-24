ICE to Fine Attorney for Filing Dozens of False Asylum Claims on Behalf of Indian Nationals

Here's some welcome sanity. ICE has announced that its Homeland Security Investigations arm is fining an immigration attorney more than $250,000 for filing 64 fraudulent documents on behalf of Indian nationals. It's about time the immigration attorneys getting rich off of this scam are persecuted.

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The days of attorneys abusing and defrauding our immigration system are OVER. @HSI_HQ has filed FIVE notices of intent to fine attorney Vinod Doddamani more than $250,000 for filing 64 fraudulent documents on behalf Indian nationals.



Our message to immigration attorneys is… pic.twitter.com/rfYVYqP4xl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 24, 2026

The post continues:

… clear: if you engage in fraud, you will be held ACCOUNTABLE.

Luke Barr reports for ABC News:

Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security, announced five notices of intent to fine attorney Vinod Doddamani, who they say filed 32 immigration cases in which he filed 64 fraudulent documents. Doddamani faces a $250,000 fine for what DHS says is a pattern of filing allegedly false asylum claims. He allegedly filed the "identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the alleged persecution," according to DHS.

Last month, we put the open borders industrial complex on notice—fraudulent asylum claims would result in fines against attorneys. Today we fined an attorney over $255k for filing multiple fraudulent claims on behalf of Indian nationals. https://t.co/tqskAzbRjM — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) June 23, 2026

This is huge https://t.co/2XbGvILTBy — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 24, 2026

This is the way to end this! These fraudulent asylum mill operators aka unscrupulous immigration attorneys should be fined until they’re out of business. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 23, 2026

Fines are just more money to a government that will waste it.



PRISON SENTENCES SPEAK LOUDER AND HAVE MORE EFFECT! — Geezer Ghost (@Geezer_Ghost) June 23, 2026

Arresting the attorneys! I voted for this. — DJ (@StillOnItX5) June 23, 2026

How much did he make breaking the law versus how much he paid and how long he will be in prison. We are doing the math to see if his crime still pays him well and the other cretins with him. unless you make it HURT, nothing will change. — AKA DeeK (@deek_aka) June 23, 2026

This is good they are doing this but I doubt that $250k is going to be a huge deal to these guys who are worth millions. Fines need to be scaled to their net worth. — Templar (@Templar1203) June 24, 2026

Fined? That’s cool and all but can you disbar him also? Seems important. — Georg Julius Huff (@thegermanmidget) June 23, 2026

Now expand that to any NGO that ignores asylum processes.



They should have to screen every single person in their caravans and place them in the nearest country to their origin. Asylum should also be temporary. — Potential Role Model (@ZenGhola_X) June 24, 2026

Go after the NGOs that coached all of these illegal immigrants on how to falsely claim asylum to get past the border.

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A $250k fine is the legal equivalent of a slap on the hand. Unacceptable! How about at least $500k per fraudulent document, denaturalize him if applicable, and certainly deport him and the 64 other frauds. Start setting an example to dissuade this behavior going forward. — Haute Diggity Dawg (@SeahawksRMyTeam) June 24, 2026

A small fine for an attorney who has done such damage is not what I would call accountability. He should face jail time. Losing law license. Possible deportation/ citizenship revoked if applicable. — ContraryMary (@ContraryMaryNJ) June 24, 2026

More of this please.

All fraud and graft must be eliminated. And we all know, there are more. — K (@mrsrdc1) June 24, 2026

As ABC News notes, this is a first for the agency. Imagine how many immigration lawyers are guilty of the same crime. It's a start, but let's not stop at fines. Disbarment, prison, and, if possible, deportation seem in order.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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