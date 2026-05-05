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Michael McFaul: Shameful That Canada Is Now a More Consequential Leader of Free World Than the US

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Misha Japaridze, File

Someone hand former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul one of those Winter Olympics mascot plushies they handed out to the members of the Canadian hockey team … maybe it will cheer him up. McFaul was butthurt when he saw a post from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and handing him a check for $270 million in military support. That's "million," with a small "m."

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McFaul thinks it's shameful that Canada is now a more consequential leader of the free world than the United States. For giving $270 million in aid?

Shameful that the U.S. has only sent $188 billion to the Ukrainian war effort, a big chunk of which can't be accounted for.

McFaul knows Russia. He should get on the phone with Putin and demand a stop to this war instead of posting on X.

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Than all other nations.

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Yes, Canada is now a more consequential leader of the free world than the United States. Some TDS-addled Yale professors moved there … McFaul should follow.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA MARK CARNEY UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

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