Michael McFaul: Shameful That Canada Is Now a More Consequential Leader of Free World Than the US

Someone hand former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul one of those Winter Olympics mascot plushies they handed out to the members of the Canadian hockey team … maybe it will cheer him up. McFaul was butthurt when he saw a post from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and handing him a check for $270 million in military support. That's "million," with a small "m."

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Today, we announced $270 million of new military support to Ukraine.



Ukraine’s fight is our fight. Their cause — freedom, democracy, sovereignty — is our cause. Good to see President @ZelenskyyUa today in Yerevan. 🇨🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zluYdJTR6s — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 4, 2026

McFaul thinks it's shameful that Canada is now a more consequential leader of the free world than the United States. For giving $270 million in aid?

Just shameful that the US is not sharing the burden in the greatest fight for freedom of our lifetimes.



Canada is now a more consequential leader of the free world than the US.



Hope this changes in the future. https://t.co/4cw1iAyiCn — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) May 4, 2026

Shameful that the U.S. has only sent $188 billion to the Ukrainian war effort, a big chunk of which can't be accounted for.

Your Euro friends have sent twice as much money to Moscow in energy purchases as to Kiev in aid.



All you people are scam artists. — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) May 4, 2026

McFaul knows Russia. He should get on the phone with Putin and demand a stop to this war instead of posting on X.

What are you talking about? The US has given hundreds of billions, clown. — Jim Weigh (@Weigh_James) May 4, 2026

The US has given more to help Ukraine than any other nation which means you’re full of shit — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) May 5, 2026

Than all other nations.

@grok, how much money has Canada contributed to the Ukraine war effort since it began and the same data for the United States?



Short answer. — Jay Bee (@_pointles_s) May 4, 2026

We are tired of throwing our tax dollars at foreign grifters.



Have at it. — YuriActual 🏴‍☠️GOLDCORP Logistics 🏴‍☠️ (@Yuri6Actual) May 5, 2026

When I first read this quote, I really thought that it was satire. Then I saw that it was @McFaul. — Insomnus (@nighttimemedia) May 5, 2026

Million…?



We gave BILLIONS.



Let me know when Canada catches up. — UpWithUsLasVegas (@upwithusvegas) May 5, 2026

Cute. Someone doesn't know the difference between millions and billions.



The US has literally given 1000X more money than Canada.



Carney has the worst performing economy in the G20, negative growth and an eroding national culture.



That's where Canada should focus. — Aaron Fullen (@Bumperpunk) May 5, 2026

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Not shameful, smart. No more stealing taxpayer money and sending it to fraudulent black holes — hal9000 (@hal900014) May 5, 2026

Keep dreaming. We’ve done our part. Frontlines have basically been frozen for two years. They should sign a ceasefire and end the bloodshed, but you fools want to keep up the slaughter. — Baja on the brain (@BajaontheBrain) May 5, 2026

Yes, Canada is now a more consequential leader of the free world than the United States. Some TDS-addled Yale professors moved there … McFaul should follow.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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