Tara Palmeri Won't Be at Nerd Prom But Instead at a Memorial for Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre

In an earlier post about the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Scott MacFarlane, who recently moved from CBS News to MeidasTouch, announced that he would not be attending. Journalists seem to think that they need to tell us that they won't be attending because President Donald Trump, who says mean things about the fake news media, will be in attendance for the first time.

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Former ABC News reporter and now independent journalist Tara Palmeri has announced that in lieu of Nerd Prom, she'll be attending a memorial service for Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide one year ago today.

I won’t be at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.



One of the advantages of being independent: I don’t have to sit there for anyone else. No corporate parent. No bosses expecting me at a table.



I work for you.



Instead, I’ll be attending the memorial service for Virginia… pic.twitter.com/KaceQCcYwL — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) April 24, 2026

She even published her reasons for not attending on her website. Was she invited anyway?

I’d like to go on the record and publicly announce that I will not be having pizza this evening. My bravery should serve as motivation for other strong willed individuals to do the same. — Bart Reese (@RealBartReese) April 24, 2026

I am boycotting my normal wine intake on a Friday night to virtue signal how much better I think I am versus all you icky people who make everything run in this world. You skilled people need to learn your place! — OverItAll (@rewitch1) April 24, 2026

If you were important enough that your absence would be noted, you wouldn’t have to post about it. Enjoy the memorial. — Mr Samson (@guy_next_to_me) April 25, 2026

Why do we need to know? Do what you think is best but don’t ask us to ratify your decisions. — Politically homeless Tony (@bmwtonyi) April 25, 2026

That’s great but why make an announcement? That’s a bit dramatic. — Fancy (@myownmind11) April 25, 2026

Anyway, back to MacFarlane. He notes that Epstein survivors will join Palmeri on the National Mall "as Trump and some of the media have a black-tie dinner together." What one has to do with the other, we don't know.

Epstein survivors are here in DC today to press for a full release of files by Trump Admin



They’ll be on national mall… as Trump and some of the media have a black-tie dinner together — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 25, 2026

Are they going to name names like they said they were going to six months ago?



No? Then nobody cares. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) April 25, 2026

Why not ask them why they refuse to testify before Congress? Seems like real news. — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) April 25, 2026

First Lady Melania Trump called for Congressional hearings with the victims. We haven't heard any updates on that.

Why don't they just say who they know molested them? They do know who molested them, don't they? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) April 25, 2026

They could just walk up to the microphone and tell us who abused them — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) April 25, 2026

Are they finally going to name names? Or is this more grandstanding that goes nowhere but keeps conspiracy theorists angry ? — Il fantasma di Brandon (@GreatBrandonsg2) April 25, 2026

Fantastic! Will they be testifying before Congress? — Sandy Lender (@SandyLender) April 25, 2026

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They need to stop weaponizing and start talking. They are hurting the real victims. Enough — Donna Bradshaw (@BrafshawD41096) April 25, 2026

They turn down every opportunity to go on the record under oath.

Why is that? — Tim Wopel (@WopelTim) April 25, 2026

Too bad they didn't go to the police as a group and name their abusers. Maybe they were above age at the time or could it be all about the money. — Joe (MAGA) Basement (@JoeBasement1) April 25, 2026

Oh we’re going here again?



Are these the same “survivors” who declined Melania’s invitation to speak in front of Congress?



They seem more like opportunists to me. — Amy (@PatriotGirlAmy) April 25, 2026

Invited to testify. Refused. Files have been released and reviewed. Millions of pages. Black tie dinner completely irrelevant. Nice try, hack on. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) April 25, 2026

MeidasTouch correspondent.

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