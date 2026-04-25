Starbucks Orders Workers to Nashville: Left-Leaning Holdouts Dig In and Demand To Stay...
VIP
From Online to Real Life: How Twitter Built My Tribe
Word Salad Explained? AOC’s Campaign Drops More Cash on Controversial Ketamine Psychiatris...
The Intercept Has Unearthed More Information About Drunkard Kash Patel From 2001
We Still Miss Scott Adams, So Here Is a Clip of Him Predicting...
‘Journo’ Stephen Colbert Won’t Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Jim Acosta and Katie Couric Agree on What Journos Should Do If Trump...
Trump Slams Candace Owens' 'Bizarre' Behavior — MTG Immediately Plays the 'He Hates...
Self-Proclaimed Boss Babes Blame Trump for Their Meltdown: 'It's Not Me, It's the...
Compare Justin Trudeau Saying the Rich Need to Limit Their Wealth Intake to...
Dem Senator Who Declared Biden Competent and Effective Tries to Alert the Press...
VIP
Let's Analyze Bette Midler's 'Joyful, Powerful Show of Resistance' Against Fascist Trump
BUSTED: "Anti-Hate" Group Gets Caught Funding Hate
New York Times Scoop: Elon Musk Scandalously Uses Legal Financial Processes to Conduct...

Tara Palmeri Won't Be at Nerd Prom But Instead at a Memorial for Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 25, 2026
Twitter

In an earlier post about the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Scott MacFarlane, who recently moved from CBS News to MeidasTouch, announced that he would not be attending. Journalists seem to think that they need to tell us that they won't be attending because President Donald Trump, who says mean things about the fake news media, will be in attendance for the first time. 

Advertisement

Former ABC News reporter and now independent journalist Tara Palmeri has announced that in lieu of Nerd Prom, she'll be attending a memorial service for Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide one year ago today.

She even published her reasons for not attending on her website. Was she invited anyway?

Recommended

We Still Miss Scott Adams, So Here Is a Clip of Him Predicting the Downfall of the SPLC
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Anyway, back to MacFarlane. He notes that Epstein survivors will join Palmeri on the National Mall "as Trump and some of the media have a black-tie dinner together." What one has to do with the other, we don't know.

First Lady Melania Trump called for Congressional hearings with the victims. We haven't heard any updates on that.

Advertisement

MeidasTouch correspondent.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Still Miss Scott Adams, So Here Is a Clip of Him Predicting the Downfall of the SPLC
Grateful Calvin
Starbucks Orders Workers to Nashville: Left-Leaning Holdouts Dig In and Demand To Stay in Seattle
justmindy
The Intercept Has Unearthed More Information About Drunkard Kash Patel From 2001
Brett T.
Word Salad Explained? AOC’s Campaign Drops More Cash on Controversial Ketamine Psychiatrist
justmindy
Jim Acosta and Katie Couric Agree on What Journos Should Do If Trump Hurts Their Feelings at the WHCD
Doug P.
Buckle Up, Mississippi: Governor Tate Reeves Drops BIG News After Virginia's Gerrymandering Vote
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Still Miss Scott Adams, So Here Is a Clip of Him Predicting the Downfall of the SPLC Grateful Calvin
Advertisement