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President Trump Being Roasted for 'Dismantling' the US Forest Service

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on April 09, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Here's some breaking news about the evil Trump administration from trusted sources like Headquarters, formerly KamalaHQ, and No Lie With Brian Tyler Cohen. President Donald Trump is dismantling the U.S. Forest Service. 

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As usual, Sen. Ruben Gallego has fallen for the bait.

What was the plan, and who was in charge when fire season started in Los Angeles County and burned down the Pacific Palisades? That's right, it was Mayor Karen Bass, and she was in Ghana.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service will move its headquarters to Salt Lake City, "moving the Forest Service closer to the forests we manage." Nearly 90 percent of Forest Service lands are west of the Mississippi River.

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There are a lot of people in the replies running around with their hair on fire over this, claiming Trump wants the land to burn in his attempt to destroy the country.

Who's in charge? Trump's in charge — get used to it.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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RUBEN GALLEGO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USDA UTAH

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