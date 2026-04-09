Here's some breaking news about the evil Trump administration from trusted sources like Headquarters, formerly KamalaHQ, and No Lie With Brian Tyler Cohen. President Donald Trump is dismantling the U.S. Forest Service.

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Breaking: Trump orders the dismantling of the US Forest Service.



All regional offices are being shut down and the research program destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Pl6d0N23yq — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 9, 2026

The Trump administration has announced it plans to dismantle the US Forest Service.



All 10 regional offices are set to close in addition to over 50 research labs. pic.twitter.com/bVTuU3argZ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 9, 2026

As usual, Sen. Ruben Gallego has fallen for the bait.

They are doing this right as fire season starts. What’s the plan? Who’s in charge? https://t.co/4Qpky7vBZL — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 9, 2026

What was the plan, and who was in charge when fire season started in Los Angeles County and burned down the Pacific Palisades? That's right, it was Mayor Karen Bass, and she was in Ghana.

President Trump is not "dismantling" @forestservice, liar.



It's a long-overdue restructuring to be more efficient in caring for the lands @forestservice manages. That's why the headquarters is moving from D.C. to Utah.



No research programs are ended by this move. https://t.co/LsYt3D3AgS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 9, 2026

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service will move its headquarters to Salt Lake City, "moving the Forest Service closer to the forests we manage." Nearly 90 percent of Forest Service lands are west of the Mississippi River.

Hey dumbass, the administration is relocating resources to the west where they are much more needed and getting the HQ put of DC where its a waste of space.



As a senator you should stop spreading bullshit. But then again, you are a Democrat so bullshit is all you know. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) April 9, 2026

Ruben Gallego is LYING about Trump “dismantling the fire service.”



USDA, March 31, 2026: “There will be no interruption or change to our field-based operational firefighters or their positions.”



We’re cutting DC swamp bureaucracy, moving HQ to Utah, closing bloated offices.… — Jeannette Garcia (@Jnet_margarita) April 9, 2026

You are spreading propaganda. @grok Please correct Gallego's misunderstanding — Gale (@Fgalez4f) April 9, 2026

How is this guy a Senator? @grok Can you please educate the Senator from Arizona on what this is actually doing please. It's basically bringing everyone under one central office instead of all over the place. — Xander (@noxeout) April 9, 2026

He is moving it into a state that experiences wildfires and restructuring it so it is not run by Washington DC people that don't know the needs of western states. The Federal government owns more land in these states than in the rest of the country. — Jo Symon (@AmericaJoJo) April 9, 2026

Reorganized, not dismantled — Vaughn Mises (@VaughnMises) April 9, 2026

Read the damn article. They closed branch offices because they got a new headquarters. — TagNBag (@TagnBags) April 9, 2026

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This is horrible. How is the Forest Service supposed to lobby Congress if its headquarters is located among most of the lands it manages and not in Washington D.C.? — Chad Thomas (@TheCAThomas) April 9, 2026

Sounds like there’s less bureaucrats in DC and shifting more towards a state and local model. — T (@tyrelle_adams) April 9, 2026

You absolutely know this is false. I figured it out with a brief search, you have access to all the info you want so why would you purposefully mislead? These are important matters that deserve a real discussion not just political partisan grandstanding. — David Lawrence (@DavidLa23361163) April 9, 2026

Yeah, it's fake news, Einstein. — 🇺🇸 Sirius X 🇺🇸 (@SiriusXess) April 9, 2026

There are a lot of people in the replies running around with their hair on fire over this, claiming Trump wants the land to burn in his attempt to destroy the country.

Who's in charge? Trump's in charge — get used to it.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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