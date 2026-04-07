Video Shows Illegal Wanted for Murder Attempting to Run Down ICE Agents, Getting Shot

Renee Good, just a mom dropping her kids off at school, was shot three times by an ICE agent. Critics have called that overkill, to pardon the term. But if she was going to run down one ICE agent with her SUV, why wouldn't law enforcement fear that she'd try to do the same to other agents in the area? She turned her vehicle into a weapon.

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🚨 BREAKING: An ICE agent was just involved in a SHOOTING in California while pursuing a Salvadoran gang member wanted in his home country for connection to a murder, per @BillMelugin_



Pray for our ICE heroes who put their lives on the line every day 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/flWYBblO4K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2026

Fox News' Bill Melugin has a follow-up on the incident from ICE:

I'm told by a senior federal law enforcement source that ICE's target was a known 18th Street gang member from El Salvador who is wanted in his home country in connection to a murder. ICE shot him while trying to arrest him. Details on what happened still unclear. More to come. https://t.co/lfxpq1odgf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 7, 2026

UPDATE: Statement to @FoxNews via Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, confirming the above:



“On April 7, 2026, ICE officers were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Patterson, CA to arrest Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, an 18th Street Gang member wanted in El Salvador for… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 7, 2026

The post continues:

… questioning in connection to a murder. As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over. Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public.The illegal alien was taken to a local hospital. The FBI is on the scene. This is a developing situation and we will update the public when more information is available.”

The incident was caught on dashcam:

🚨 BREAKING: Dashcam footage just dropped of the Patterson, California shooting. Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez weaponized his vehicle and drove straight at ICE agents on the other side of the road.



You can clearly see two agents, one hanging out the window, as Hernandez ignores… pic.twitter.com/94kbPLiVAi — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) April 7, 2026

The post continues:

… commands and aims his car directly at one of them. The agent barely jumps out of the way in time as multiple defensive shots appear to have been fired.

Wanted in El Salvador in connection with a murder … these are the people liberals want to protect from ICE and deportation.

🚨 BREAKING: Video has been released showing a Salvadoran illegal wanted for connection to murder in his home country attempting to RUN DOWN ICE agents



The result? ICE agents MAG-DUMPED, opening fire in self-defense



Democrats will defend the violent illegal. Watch! https://t.co/9OSKnv3sRf pic.twitter.com/davZRDLNIE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2026

Waiting for the protests… — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) April 7, 2026

Left will probably build him a statue & worship it — cindi c (@cindicheever) April 7, 2026

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Just another illegal immigrant peacefully contributing to our society — FBAnalytics (@analytics_fb) April 7, 2026

Clearly the fine upstanding young man from California was just trying to drive away in a peaceful manner — Just David (@justdavid1976) April 7, 2026

Holy shit, that's insane. Dude tries to run over ICE and gets lit up self-defense 100%. No sympathy for a murderer on the run. Democrats defending this? Clown world. — Maleek (@Maleek_001) April 7, 2026

this is why renee good was shot. in that split second you don't know if you're dealing with someone just trying to get away or someone like this. vehicles are lethal weapons when used that way. — Dishonesty Finder (@mtbierstadr) April 7, 2026

I have no objection to this clearly justified use of force. I’m grateful for law enforcement officers who show restraint until the moment an escalation of force is called for, and then are able to bring it without hesitation. — Otto Matic ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@BurkeRoss) April 7, 2026

It was a clean shot. There's no word yet on the illegal's condition. If he dies, liberals will start placing flowers by the roadside where he was shot.

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Update:

The Washington Post weighs in on the shooting, saying it comes "amid mounting scrutiny over the tactics of federal immigration officers."

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A man was taken to the hospital after ICE officers fired at him during a targeted vehicle stop in Patterson, California, federal authorities said.



The shooting comes amid mounting scrutiny over the tactics of federal immigration officers. https://t.co/kucI2scnTJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 7, 2026

They're already defending the illegal. Have they seen the video? The rest of us have.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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