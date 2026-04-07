Rep. María Salazar Hopes Her Dignity Act Eventually Leads to a Path to...
As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming
Politico Wants You to Meet Harmeet Dhillon, the Woman Who Thinks Civil Rights...
AP: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Has Accepted a Two-Week Ceasefire
Rubio Tuesday
James Woods Calls Out Jennifer Newsom for Telling Prisoners Their Crimes Were Probably...
Scum of the Earth Stick Together: Cheating Ruben Gallego Defends Eric Swalwell Amid...
Iranian TV: Iranians Locking Arms to Form Human Shields Around Power Plants
President Trump Is Fighting For Mideast Peace
Iranian Embassies and Consulates Out of the Blast Zone Mock Trump’s Deadline
Dems Got the Memo: We Need to Invoke the 25th Amendment and Remove...
Nutball GA Democrat Running for Office Outlines How She'll PUNISH Trump Supporters if...
Political ‘Expert’ Flips OUT, REFUSES to Believe Abigail Spanberger Is Already SO Unpopula...
Trump Traumatizes Schumer & Jeffries As Democrats Move to Remove Him Immediately

Video Shows Illegal Wanted for Murder Attempting to Run Down ICE Agents, Getting Shot

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 07, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Renee Good, just a mom dropping her kids off at school, was shot three times by an ICE agent. Critics have called that overkill, to pardon the term. But if she was going to run down one ICE agent with her SUV, why wouldn't law enforcement fear that she'd try to do the same to other agents in the area? She turned her vehicle into a weapon.

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin has a follow-up on the incident from ICE:

The post continues:

… questioning in connection to a murder. As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over. Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public.The illegal alien was taken to a local hospital. The FBI is on the scene. This is a developing situation and we will update the public when more information is available.”

Recommended

As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming
justmindy
Advertisement

The incident was caught on dashcam:

The post continues:

… commands and aims his car directly at one of them. The agent barely jumps out of the way in time as multiple defensive shots appear to have been fired.

Wanted in El Salvador in connection with a murder … these are the people liberals want to protect from ICE and deportation.

Advertisement

It was a clean shot. There's no word yet on the illegal's condition. If he dies, liberals will start placing flowers by the roadside where he was shot.

***

Update:

The Washington Post weighs in on the shooting, saying it comes "amid mounting scrutiny over the tactics of federal immigration officers."

Advertisement

They're already defending the illegal. Have they seen the video? The rest of us have.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA FBI ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming
justmindy
James Woods Calls Out Jennifer Newsom for Telling Prisoners Their Crimes Were Probably Accidents
Brett T.
Rep. María Salazar Hopes Her Dignity Act Eventually Leads to a Path to Citizenship
Brett T.
Politico Wants You to Meet Harmeet Dhillon, the Woman Who Thinks Civil Rights Went Too Far
Brett T.
AP: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Has Accepted a Two-Week Ceasefire
Brett T.
Rubio Tuesday
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming justmindy
Advertisement