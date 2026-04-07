James Woods Calls Out Jennifer Newsom for Telling Prisoners Their Crimes Were Probably Accidents

Even though California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he's certain there won't be an election in 2028, it's certainly no secret that he's got his eye on the White House. Newsom runs his state with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who seems more and more like she's going to be a liability to his campaign. The filmmaker's keen eye has noticed that "the first two prominent people pushed out of this administration were women."

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Videos are starting to surface on social media as well. There's one of Newsom telling MS NOW's Jen Psaki about her and her husband's 2023 "Red State Tour" of the South, along which she brought her children so they could learn about racism, sexism, and bullying firsthand. There's another of her sharing parenting tips, such as giving boys dolls and gender-swapping male children's book characters.

MAZE is out with another flashback video, this one showing Newsom talking to youth offenders in San Quentin prison and relating to them as a blonde lady who accidentally killed her sister with a golf cart back in 1981. She said the incident was a situation of “wrong place, wrong time,” adding that she wasn’t punished “because clearly it was an accident, but their's was probably an accident, too.”

Gavin Newsom's wife recalls telling prisoners at San Quentin about running over and killing her sister with a golf cart.



She said that she wasn't punished because it was an accident but that the prisoners are doing life even though theirs was "probably an accident too." pic.twitter.com/24HqCHXSZh — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 7, 2026

James Woods was not impressed.

Setting aside whether her childhood accident was an unconscious act for the moment, her astonishing theory that most of the rapists, murderers, and child molesters in prison acted “accidentally” is mind-boggling. More importantly it is a powerful lesson about the liberal mind. We… https://t.co/8G7uLBVBRc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 7, 2026

The post continues:

… can now be assured that this opportunistic little piece of work, like so many of her ilk, will invariably weep for the criminal, but consider his victims, if she indeed considers them at all, as collateral damage. One thing is clear: she’s an even more dreadful monster than her vile, dangerous, deranged husband.

She's a worse liability than Gwen Walz opening her windows to smell Minneapolis going up in flames.

The more I see it, the more I understand...



Democrats have zero empathy for the victims of crime and infinity empathy for the perpetrators of it.



But the audacity of this statement is genuinely astonishing. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 7, 2026

She is completely insane — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) April 7, 2026

She needs to be in an insane asylum. — Vicki 🇺🇲 (@NoWarningShot_) April 7, 2026

She is saying: "Look how vulnerable and human I'm making myself. Don't attack me for any of the flaws that you might notice. And because I'm vulnerable, I'm more moral than you, so I can authorize myself to exert my influence tyrannically over you." — Useless Tree (@_Useless_Tree_) April 7, 2026

A person cannot "accidently" rape someone. This is just more nonsense from a person who should be seen and not heard. Bottom line, neither her or her husband should be allowed anywhere near DC and certainly not near the White House. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 7, 2026

There are days when I honestly wonder if they aren’t all infected somehow with a brain worm. The utter lack of compassion for victims of violent crimes along with complete empathy for the criminals is so backwards it’s insane. — Patriot Atom (@AtomDogK9) April 7, 2026

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If she gets anywhere power, we are doomed. An unstable emotional narcissist. — Marjorie DiCarlo (@MarjorieDi52184) April 7, 2026

This is what suicidal empathy looks like. — Val Biancaniello (@luckyvalpal) April 7, 2026

Those crazy eyes. They all have them. It's so strange. — BlameItOnBrenda (@blameitonbrenda) April 7, 2026

When they harm another person, sociopaths and psychopaths always deny personal agency. The violence is described as something that “happened.”



This woman is seriously bent. — Daniel Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) April 7, 2026

Is it possible that she really is more of a monster than her husband? Keep the clips coming.

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