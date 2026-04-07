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James Woods Calls Out Jennifer Newsom for Telling Prisoners Their Crimes Were Probably Accidents

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on April 07, 2026
MAZE

Even though California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he's certain there won't be an election in 2028, it's certainly no secret that he's got his eye on the White House. Newsom runs his state with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who seems more and more like she's going to be a liability to his campaign. The filmmaker's keen eye has noticed that "the first two prominent people pushed out of this administration were women."

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Videos are starting to surface on social media as well. There's one of Newsom telling MS NOW's Jen Psaki about her and her husband's 2023 "Red State Tour" of the South, along which she brought her children so they could learn about racism, sexism, and bullying firsthand. There's another of her sharing parenting tips, such as giving boys dolls and gender-swapping male children's book characters.

MAZE is out with another flashback video, this one showing Newsom talking to youth offenders in San Quentin prison and relating to them as a blonde lady who accidentally killed her sister with a golf cart back in 1981. She said the incident was a situation of “wrong place, wrong time,” adding that she wasn’t punished “because clearly it was an accident, but their's was probably an accident, too.”

James Woods was not impressed.

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The post continues:

… can now be assured that this opportunistic little piece of work, like so many of her ilk, will invariably weep for the criminal, but consider his victims, if she indeed considers them at all, as collateral damage. One thing is clear: she’s an even more dreadful monster than her vile, dangerous, deranged husband.

She's a worse liability than Gwen Walz opening her windows to smell Minneapolis going up in flames.

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Is it possible that she really is more of a monster than her husband? Keep the clips coming.

***

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2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM WHITE HOUSE

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