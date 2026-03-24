MD Dems Want Public Buildings to Have ‘Appropriately Sized’ Tampons in Men’s Rooms

We'd thought we were past the trans activist "tampons in boys' restrooms" phase of governance, but Maryland Democrats are fighting to pass a bill that would mandate tampon dispensers in all state-owned buildings. This is a step up from mandating them only in public school restrooms. Note that in the bill, they refer to tampons as simply "hygiene products," not women's hygiene products.

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Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican, gave the Democrats some grief about their wording that public buildings provide an adequate supply of appropriately sized tampons.

In Maryland, they’re now debating what size tampons need to be in men’s bathrooms at their football and baseball stadiums.



This is what you get when you have Democrats in charge. pic.twitter.com/8j5nySbePD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 24, 2026

There’s only one true expert in the field of men’s tampons pic.twitter.com/j7xtDOhVdh — BearDown (@BearDownTX) March 24, 2026

TSA agents not getting paid, millions of illegals in our country, an ongoing feud with Iran, Tucker going full blown Muslim and this is what Baltimore is doing? Tampons in men’s bathrooms? No wonder other countries laugh at us — Dante Henderson (@DanteHendo4188) March 24, 2026

These people are beyond stupid and anyone who votes for this shit is mentally unstable — Jack j lawhorn (@Jackjlawhorn2) March 24, 2026

I hope they move forward with it. It will be ripped off the wall within 10 nano seconds of being installed and thrown down the hallway. — Mike (@thinkorswim0712) March 24, 2026

Super size always when referring to men. — Will (@Breauxbil) March 24, 2026

Fist sized. Of course. — Donna Patriot Ancestor (@DonnaAncestor) March 24, 2026

I am so embarrassed to acknowledge that I once voted Democrat. I was 18 and voted for Jimmy Carter. This party is truly insane. — Chawk (@Carolyn43916108) March 24, 2026

This is absolutely insane. I can not believe how far into insanity this country has fallen. The left has gone mad. — Jay Lundgren (@JayLundgre88629) March 24, 2026

I appreciate that she is holding this ridiculous measure up to ridicule. — Cato (@CurtNAustin) March 24, 2026

Menstruating men can buy their own damn tampons. — Currin Cooper (@currincooper) March 24, 2026

Let’s call this what it really is, a mental illness, you cannot have a functioning brain and believe men need tampons, and I feel like an idiot to even have to type these words. — ScottM981 (@ScottM981) March 24, 2026

They don’t get that Delegate Szeliga is getting them on record for being complete fucking idiots. — WVPatriot (@WVPatriot80) March 24, 2026

So men & boys will take them & shoot them over the stalls or walk out & throw them at each other, or just put them all in the toilet & clog the toilet. Then the politicians will say how great they are because the men will go through them faster — AMH (@Shelle111) March 24, 2026

What's the estimate on the expense of installing and maintaining tampon dispensers in every men's restroom in every city-owned property in the city of Baltimore, and how many people will actually benefit?

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