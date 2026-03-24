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MD Dems Want Public Buildings to Have ‘Appropriately Sized’ Tampons in Men’s Rooms

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

We'd thought we were past the trans activist "tampons in boys' restrooms" phase of governance, but Maryland Democrats are fighting to pass a bill that would mandate tampon dispensers in all state-owned buildings. This is a step up from mandating them only in public school restrooms. Note that in the bill, they refer to tampons as simply "hygiene products," not women's hygiene products.

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Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican, gave the Democrats some grief about their wording that public buildings provide an adequate supply of appropriately sized tampons.

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What's the estimate on the expense of installing and maintaining tampon dispensers in every men's restroom in every city-owned property in the city of Baltimore, and how many people will actually benefit?

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