ICE Raid Exposes 134 Workers Using Fake Social Security Numbers

The government doesn't need to go after just illegal aliens … it needs to go after companies that employ illegal aliens. You can tell from the subtitles added to this bodycam video that the original poster thought this was horrific … ICE agents even broke into the women's restroom, because an illegal was barricading herself inside.

Advertisement

🚨Newly Released Body Cam Footage: ICE Raid at NY Nutrition Bar Factory Exposes 134 Workers Using Fake SSNs – 50 of 56 Detained Illegals Deported pic.twitter.com/cVv27QHGTp — TaraBull (@TaraBull) March 22, 2026

Fake — i.e., stolen — Social Security numbers.

If we're reading the timestamp correctly, this raid occurred in September of 2025. We wonder how long it took ICE to deport those 50 detained illegals and why they can't do the same for Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

This is how we do it! Cheers!



Nutrition Confectioners in New York will not disclose names of nutrition bars they manufacture for Costco et al. Our family spends a lot on protein bars, so I want to know if my brand is involved so I can switch. — DD (@Dedicata) March 22, 2026

None of this changes until they arrest the CEO for employing illegals. — OldMike (@MichaelMax4659) March 22, 2026

This is also a violation of tax law. Employers who hire illegals cannot write off the expenses of them. Go after the owners too! — JJ (@JINVISIBLEWOMAN) March 22, 2026

Beautiful to watch



Now let’s multiply it — Raffy (@raffy_stef) March 22, 2026

I don't understand why the business is not SHUT DOWN. You break the law and hire illegals you lose your licence to do business, period. That is how it SHOULD be. — Erin Ortiqeaux-Author MAGA (@ErinOrtiqeaux) March 22, 2026

The business should be fined and the individuals who hired them should be jailed. We have everify for a reason. — Rowdy_Rebel (@Rowdy_Richie) March 22, 2026

Go after the owners of the business, too. Most likely, they personally know the people making the phony documents for their cheap employees...investigate every company hiring illegals. Fines and time. — Regina (@ReginaP99062638) March 22, 2026

Find out where they’re getting the fake Social Security numbers and cards — Thoughts Over Your Paygrade (@eyess24) March 22, 2026

Oh no … confined to a hot break room.

They herded them into a "HOT BREAKROOM". How did ICE make the breakroom hot!! It wasn't hot before then all of a sudden it got hot. I have questions other than the obvious ones.. — gritsfl (@Nard73676418) March 23, 2026

134 with fake IDs. But no we don’t need to secure our elections 🙄 — Tara Andrews (@jrzygrl719) March 23, 2026

The owners claimed they were shocked. Yeah right.



This will not end until those who employ illegals are punished. — Sum Facet (@SumFacet) March 22, 2026

"But they're contributing to the economy!" - Cato Institute director of immigration studies, probably.

And this was one raid at one company.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.