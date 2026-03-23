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ICE Raid Exposes 134 Workers Using Fake Social Security Numbers

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 23, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

The government doesn't need to go after just illegal aliens … it needs to go after companies that employ illegal aliens. You can tell from the subtitles added to this bodycam video that the original poster thought this was horrific … ICE agents even broke into the women's restroom, because an illegal was barricading herself inside.

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Fake — i.e., stolen — Social Security numbers.

If we're reading the timestamp correctly, this raid occurred in September of 2025. We wonder how long it took ICE to deport those 50 detained illegals and why they can't do the same for Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

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Oh no … confined to a hot break room.

"But they're contributing to the economy!" - Cato Institute director of immigration studies, probably.

And this was one raid at one company.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK SOCIAL SECURITY

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