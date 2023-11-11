We're Assured That This Kind of 'Campus Activism' Is as Normal as Beer Pong

Sign: 'You're Either on the White or Right Side of History'
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on November 11, 2023
Twitchy

As our own Amy Curtis reported Friday, Jewish and Israeli MIT students were physically prevented from attending class by a hostile group of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel MIT students that call themselves the CAA. Bill Ackman posted video of a pro-Hamas activist interrupting a math class at MIT:

"Imagine being a student who borrowed $250k to attend MIT or a professor who is trying to do research in this environment."

"Reporter and documentary filmmaker" Leighton Woodhouse wasn't impressed by the video and says this type of campus activism has been going on for decades.

"This hedge fund billionaire just wants bans on speech he disagrees with, it's really not any more complicated than that."

Oh, so having Jewish students "shelter in place" while pro-Hamas mobs take over the campus is "as normal a part of college as beer pong." Forget everything you've seen about pro-Hamas protests at colleges across the country this past month.

Brett T.
Woodhouse is keeping busy replying to every critic in his replies.

It happened to Woodhouse regularly while he was a student at Berkeley.

Sure.

All we've seen over the past five weeks are Jewish students being barricaded in a library,  being attacked for setting up a table with "Kidnapped" posters, and be called whores by professors and told to go back to Poland. We don't have to imagine any of that, as it's all on video. And it's not normal.

***

