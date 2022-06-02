White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre must have been on a tight schedule because she didn’t even let the Biden administration’s COVID coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, answer a yes-or-no question about schools being open this fall. We really would have liked to have heard the answer — is there some new variant on the horizon that might keep schools closed this fall? We’re not going back to “virtual learning,” are we?

WOW – a reporter asks if the White House COVID coordinator believes all schools "will and must be open this fall" And @PressSec prevents him from answering. pic.twitter.com/lTtcBeh0by — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 2, 2022

If there's ONE QUESTION you let the COVID Czar answer, it's that he think their kids should be at school in the Fall of 2022. This White House is just so bad at messaging. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 2, 2022

(How refreshing) — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) June 2, 2022

They have plans for election season. — Hialeah Gringo (@hialeahgringo) June 2, 2022

Lol! This administration is such a joke. It's a new comedy show every day. — Paul Bentley (@paulbentley585) June 2, 2022

The Easter Bunny was unavailable. — Ginny Gin Gin (@gint518) June 2, 2022

If the White House COVID coordinator answers a follow up question, people might start to hold the White House Press Secretary to the same standard. — Meara (@MillennialOther) June 2, 2022

Him not just saying “yes. Sorry I have to go” is reason enough to vote straight ticket Republican in November. — TR (@Reece_17) June 2, 2022

If you want to make sure that your schools stay open, you have to vote Republican. — Max+ (@MaxNordau) June 2, 2022

There's your answer. This is a glimpse as to what is part of the "crisis" packaging coming in the months ahead & ramping up to November.There will be absolutely no depth that is off limits to these people as we approach mid-terms. They will extract any toll at any cost. Any cost. — Pecans and Pecan Related Accessories. (@checkoutandrew) June 2, 2022

Yes of course, because this is something that you want to have as much ambiguity around as possible. By the way, shame on Dr. Jha for backing down. What happened to following the science and not letting politics interfere with the science. Unless @PressSec is now a doctor. — sg (@latteconsrtve) June 2, 2022

What are they scheming? — Fight4Truth🚨 (@DionnehillOC) June 2, 2022

The CDC is probably still in negotiations with the teachers’ unions so it’s too early to say.

