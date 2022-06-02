White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre must have been on a tight schedule because she didn’t even let the Biden administration’s COVID coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, answer a yes-or-no question about schools being open this fall. We really would have liked to have heard the answer — is there some new variant on the horizon that might keep schools closed this fall? We’re not going back to “virtual learning,” are we?

The CDC is probably still in negotiations with the teachers’ unions so it’s too early to say.

