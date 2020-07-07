As Twitchy reported, the NFL’s DeSean Jackson got a stern talking-to by the Philadelphia Eagles and apologized after posting a fake quote attributed to Adolph Hitler to his Instagram page. As Greg Price commented, “DeSean Jackson posts a quote from Hitler, says he’s not anti-Semitic and then highlights the particularly anti-Semitic part.” He also posted a video clip from Louis Farrakhan on vaccines.

As we said, Jackson has apologized, but former NBA player Stephen Jackson popped up on his Instagram stream to defend Jackson, saying he was speaking the truth and trying to educate others.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson responds to Desean Jackson’s Hitler post by saying it’s “truth” pic.twitter.com/Web0y3bhoQ — The Conspiracy Libel (@ConspiracyLibel) July 7, 2020

You recently had this man on your show, @ChrisCuomo, what time is he booked to come back on and talk about this? Same question to you too, @donlemon and @JohnBerman. https://t.co/YYwUxlHst4 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 7, 2020

And let me know where I'll find this in your newsletter, @brianstelter — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 7, 2020

Exactly. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 7, 2020

Yes, do you all co-sign this?

Also, racism at an all time high? This man needs too look at some FBI statistics 🙄 — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) July 7, 2020

Dude really said “racism at an all time high”. — TheUnusualSuspect (@beerandtokens) July 7, 2020

"racism at an all time high" pic.twitter.com/HhbHnQReQa — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) July 7, 2020

Racism at a all time high, he said so — John G (@truckinjohnny) July 7, 2020

"Racism at an all time high." Ah yes. Racism is higher today than when black people were literally bought and sold as human property. Thank you for clearing that up, Mr. Jackson. Very cool. — Josh M. (@GammaLucra) July 7, 2020

"Racism at an all time high." 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Brian Warden (@bizeeeb) July 7, 2020

Racism is most definitely not at an all time high. Though I realize many NEED us to believe that for their own selfish designs. — E (@gogollApparatus) July 7, 2020

Maybe he can sign with Disney too? — Paul Veerer (@peterscranton1) July 7, 2020

2020 keeps on delivering Hitler loving black @nba players What next? Men can menstruate? — death-by-government (@ByGovernment) July 7, 2020

wtaf. he was quoting Hitler or someone who he thought was Hitler….so anti-semitism is "truth?" — Aynov 🔥 (@iyaayas1991) July 7, 2020

It’s amazing how proud they are to put their hate and ignorance on full display. — Navin R Johnson (@DreadedIgnominy) July 7, 2020

Not nearly as amazing as how thoroughly their own bigotry is ignored. — Josh Namm (@JoshPNamm) July 7, 2020

Expect nothing different when schooled by Farrakhan. — memoryisourhome (@memoryisourhome) July 7, 2020

Another moron. — Sports Rabbi (@thesportsrabbi) July 7, 2020

This is HORRIBLE — Eddie (@eddieb2) July 7, 2020

If he was trying to educate himself, he failed. — Norrth Wakandan-American #FBR #ResistHate (@norrthpier) July 7, 2020

This is what happens when youre not educated. You believe anything that anyone tells you. — Emet (@mila10021) July 7, 2020

Right here is the voice of ignorance. — JLP (@p_hdb) July 7, 2020

"You know he don't hate nobody" – ugh, do we? "Ya'll don't want us to educate ourselves" – sure we do; preferably before tweeting — Zoran Mandlbaum (@mandlbaum) July 7, 2020

