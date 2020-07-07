As Twitchy reported, the NFL’s DeSean Jackson got a stern talking-to by the Philadelphia Eagles and apologized after posting a fake quote attributed to Adolph Hitler to his Instagram page. As Greg Price commented, “DeSean Jackson posts a quote from Hitler, says he’s not anti-Semitic and then highlights the particularly anti-Semitic part.” He also posted a video clip from Louis Farrakhan on vaccines.

As we said, Jackson has apologized, but former NBA player Stephen Jackson popped up on his Instagram stream to defend Jackson, saying he was speaking the truth and trying to educate others.

Tags: anti-SemitismDeSean JacksonHilterNBANFLracismStephen Jackson