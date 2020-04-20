It’s not a new thought; people have been passing around on social media a fake form for COVID-19 lockdown protesters to sign refusing medical treatment for any coronavirus-related medical complications.

White House correspondent April Ryan wants to know, though; should stay-at-home protesters have to sign waivers refusing medical attention so they don’t end up taking up a valuable ventilator for someone who did observe the quarantine?

We’ve actually seen the opposite and maybe we could strike a deal — how about if anyone who tweets that hydroxychloroquine is a dangerous and untested drug being “pushed” by President Trump signs a form refusing the treatment in the case they contract COVID-19?

Of course, these “waivers” would be symbolic, but what’s very real is police departments tweeting that protesting is a non-essential activity.

Should #StayAtHome protestors who endanger other Americans by not following @CDCgov guidelines about physical distancing be required to sign a waiver refusing medical attention at a hospital and not take up a ventilator if they contract coronavirus? #COVID19 #StayHome — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2020

Here are some of the “yea” votes, with some calling the protesters “terrorists.” It doesn’t take long to be confined to your home to start losing it.

They should also be visibly identified so those sheltering in place can avoid them in grocery stores — Heidi Finan (@hkfinan) April 20, 2020

But if you’re in a grocery store …

They are not protesters. They are terrorists — Melissa (@_Melissa_Ann__) April 20, 2020

Yes April AND they should be designated as terrorists. If these people were black or brown, they would be arrested for violating the #StayAtHomeOrder — Sarah (@sarah_dekoven) April 20, 2020

Yes.

The White Nationalist Anti-Lockdown should be denied hospital admission for treatment of CoronaVirus19.

They endanger health care workers and professionals. — Dennis S Brotman 🇺🇸 #DemCast #DemCastNJ (@DenbrotS) April 20, 2020

Yes. And be held legally responsible for anyone’s cost for care from a large outbreak in their city that ties back to their protests. And I don’t care if they are broke. They can maybe sell their swastikas and confederate flags on eBay to help pay for the bills. And funerals. — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) April 20, 2020

Yes, and found guilty of attempted murder. — Make America Wash Their Hands Again (@paulcarp13) April 20, 2020

They should be arrested — cynthia (@dinghydames) April 20, 2020

It's because they are white they get away with it! — Ian Fletcher (@IanFletcher05) April 20, 2020

Heck I would use facial recognition software on those brave or stupid enough to show their faces. No quarter to Nazis. — Sheila W (@Divscotty) April 20, 2020

Yeah, tweets like these aren’t making us lose any sympathy for the stay-at-home protesters. At all.

Absolutely! Cram in nice and close.. breathe all over each other.. but don't seek medical attention 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ymK3ka3z1x — Sarah blum (@sarahchblum) April 20, 2020

And here’s the other side.

Umm, you seem confused. This is AMERICA. — Schrödinger's Equation 📌 (@Einsteins_Folly) April 20, 2020

April you are very confused. protesters are not requiring anyone to exit the safety of their shelters. #BackToWorkNOW — Lonely Libertarian (@FrankLasCPA) April 20, 2020

No. We're FREE Americans. You're likewise free to stay inside. — Heather O'Brien (@HOBrien_Author) April 20, 2020

If you're staying at home and scrupulously adhering to social distancing guidelines, how does their behavior hurt you? Also, fuck you and your fascist need to punish people for wanting to keep their homes, feed their families, and live their lives. — American 🇺🇸 Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) April 20, 2020

Should you for being overweight and continuing to eat? — Charlie Oscar Lima (@BaconOutlaw) April 20, 2020

Should people who smoke, or people who are fat (begging your pardon) sign a waiver not to seek medical attention for heart disease or stroke? Ooh, I know, we can have their neighbors snap pictures of them and send them in to compliance enforcement! — Vickie Blum (@VickieBlum) April 20, 2020

You haven't missed a meal or a paycheck since this whole thing started so you should probably stay out of this one. — JaneOnLockdown (@janesonlockdown) April 20, 2020

The pertinent question is, should know-nothing WH correspondents be allowed into the wh briefing room to spread #fakenews? — Lonely Libertarian (@FrankLasCPA) April 20, 2020

Should people whose primary qualification in life is their ability to fog a mirror be "political analysts" on CNN? — Credulous Rube John Danneskjold (@JohnDanneskjold) April 20, 2020

So you want people to be refused medical treatment because they protest authority? You want people to be killed? Is that what you are saying? You want to kill people, got it. — Rain text Trump to 88022 (@IdaLevings) April 20, 2020

And: Talking about going back to work = life w/o parole Going to the grocery store= death penalty Conspiring to go outdoors to walk a pet = pet in pound, and human deported for treason Questioning the media = firing squad My gosh, you & your followers need help — Stephy Wilson (@stephywilson83) April 20, 2020

Something tells us any one of the shelter-in-place folks would take Trump’s magic potion if they contracted COVID-19 somehow.

