We’re old enough to have followed Oliver Darcy on Twitter when he worked for Glenn Beck’s The Blaze. Now he works for CNN and has us blocked.

Obviously, a lot of journalists have circled the wagons over Sen. Martha McSally calling CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack.” We honestly had no idea her vile and “chilling” insult would earn days’ of media coverage — we’re tired of writing about it — and condemnation from groups like the National Press Club. Journalists — especially CNN journalists —are particularly thin-skinned in this time when it’s “dangerous” to tell the truth in America.

The Blaze tweeted about the McSally “scandal,” and made Darcy embarrassed he’d ever worked there.

