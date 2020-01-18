We’re old enough to have followed Oliver Darcy on Twitter when he worked for Glenn Beck’s The Blaze. Now he works for CNN and has us blocked.

Obviously, a lot of journalists have circled the wagons over Sen. Martha McSally calling CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack.” We honestly had no idea her vile and “chilling” insult would earn days’ of media coverage — we’re tired of writing about it — and condemnation from groups like the National Press Club. Journalists — especially CNN journalists —are particularly thin-skinned in this time when it’s “dangerous” to tell the truth in America.

The Blaze tweeted about the McSally “scandal,” and made Darcy embarrassed he’d ever worked there.

Sounds serious. Should we send Manu a blanket and a box of tissues? https://t.co/s27pTRrR6s — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 17, 2020

Tweets like this make me embarrassed to have ever worked at @theblaze. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 17, 2020

Liberal hack! — Capitalist Bastard (@TonyRanucci) January 18, 2020

You definitely deserve it more than Manu — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) January 18, 2020

Twitters like yours make me embarrassed that you sold your soul for CNN money. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🎁🎄 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) January 18, 2020

Pretty sure the feeling is mutual — Slugnado doesn't care (@butt_yeah) January 18, 2020

You have much more to be embarrassed about. — Josh Cole (@JoshuaLCole) January 17, 2020

Dude you work at CNN, you should be used to embarrassment. — Thought Police 🚓 (@DptThoughtcrime) January 18, 2020

Everyone is embarrassed for you working at CNN. — DII (@DavidIIngram1) January 18, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 18, 2020

Are you trying to get a Go Fund Me going? — cautiously skeptical (@CSkeptical) January 18, 2020

Says guy who now thinks that it’s a national news story when someone calls a reporter a mean name. #wahbulance — Zoltar (@TruthBomber_) January 17, 2020

Did CNN perform your castration in house or did they refer you to a specialist? — H (@Bringleberry) January 18, 2020

My favorite Oliver Darcy story, and there are many, is one time when we worked at TheBlaze when he asked to tweet some stories from the main Twitter account over the weekend, a tweet ended up going out with a message from @TheBlaze urging people to follow his personal account. https://t.co/Is7qRgjZlq — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 17, 2020

Oliver is now employed by a very ethical news organization.. that just had to settle out of court for smearing a teenager to a national mainstream audience. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2020

Your network just settled a slander suit brought by a 16-year-old. I’d sit this one out. — John Beauregard (@BeauregardJohn) January 18, 2020

CNN has destroyed the lives of REAL people in the last 4 years. And you honestly believe we’ll be outraged by what McSally said?

The fact that journalists are making a federal case of this, is just MORE indication of your bloated self-importance. — DeeDee (@ddwiese) January 18, 2020

The Blaze is thriving. CNN on the other hand… how’s that lawsuit with Sandmann going? Avenatti still the top pic for the Democratic nominee? https://t.co/1BVNE5LaPU — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 18, 2020

Tweets like this…are far more embarrassing. https://t.co/J6vJHyzA1K — WW3 Veteran & Austere Curator of Media Malarkey (@rreactor) January 18, 2020

Tweets like this make me embarrassed that I thought you were a journalist. https://t.co/V0IkNXo7qF — Jackie H. (@liberty_penguin) January 18, 2020

