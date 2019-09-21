The whole neck-nuzzling and hair-sniffing thing became such a distraction that Joe Biden actually put out a video explaining his behavior and promising not to do it anymore … and for the most part, Biden has kept his nose out of women’s hair on the campaign trail.

However, Vox is throwing him under the bus for calling a woman “sweetheart.”

Biden called the moderator of an LGBTQ forum "a lovely person" while onstage, and she says he called her "a real sweetheart" backstage. She called the comments "a little condescending," and said, "It’s 2019, you shouldn’t be calling women sweethearts." https://t.co/8f7BSxoClt — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 21, 2019

Anya van Wagtendonk spills the dirt:

[Lyz] Lenz also referred to Biden’s comments in February in which he referred to Vice President Mike Pence, a vocal opponent of many LGBTQ rights, as a “decent guy.” (Biden walked back those comments on Twitter shortly afterwards, saying there is “nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights.”) At the forum, Biden said that this was how one must speak when attempting to reach across the aisle “when you want to get things done.” When Lenz pushed back, saying Pence has not been decent to queer people, Biden responded, “You’re a lovely person.” Lenz wrote on Twitter afterwards that Biden also called her “a real sweetheart” backstage. She later called these interactions “a little condescending,” and told the USA Today, “It’s 2019, you shouldn’t be calling women sweethearts.”

But it’s Uncle Joe … come on, man, give him a break! It’s funny if you’re a man asking about his son’s business dealings in Ukraine he’ll wave his finger in your face (or maybe challenge you to a wrestling match), but if you’re a woman who asks an uncomfortable question, he says, “You’re a lovely person.”

As I was walking off the stage with @JoeBiden he said to me dryly, "You're a real sweetheart." #LGBTQforum — Lyz a real sweetheart (@lyzl) September 21, 2019

An attention grabbing moment from Biden’s time on stage when moderator ⁦@lyzl⁩ pushed Biden on past votes and calling ⁦@VP⁩ a “decent guy.” “You’re a lovely person,” Biden tells the moderator to laugher. “Just asking the questions people want to know,” she replied pic.twitter.com/DB10NGuBCP — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 21, 2019

Drag Him. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) September 21, 2019

Who needs Ukrainian help then Vox is writing articles like this. https://t.co/Oh0u7gDGZF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2019

Earlier that evening she complained about having to introduce yet another old white man onto a campaign stage… — Brian McKeon (@Bbbmckeon) September 21, 2019

“It’s 2019, you shouldn’t be giving affectionate compliments to women” — Annette Liko (@AnnieLiko) September 21, 2019

Folks, as you’re stepping over those egg shells on your way into the voting booth, remember that these people can never be made happy, so go ahead and pull the lever for Trump. — Patrick Albanese (@patrickalbanese) September 21, 2019

Biden denies this. Says he's sure there's a dictabelt recording of his comments…. — John Breads (@JohnBreads) September 21, 2019

Dictabelt … that’s good. Either that or a shellac 78 for the old record player.

Did he sniff her hair and touch her shoulders whilst giving the compliments? — Sublimecraft (@ATSublimecraft) September 21, 2019

he’s not PC enough! – Hit the road Joe. and don’t ya come back no more… — Rhode Island Red (@Rome_Fell) September 21, 2019

I know it’s 2019 but I don’t care, sweetheart. — Arturo (@RoadRunnerI80) September 21, 2019

Oh, darlin' that is so 2019 to assume the WORST possible inferrence in every exchange. — Rani ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) September 21, 2019

Is this tweet for real? — Maer Roshan (@MaerRoshan) September 21, 2019

This is the kind of absolute nonsense reporting that gave us Trump. This is the “but her emails” that will lead to more fascist, racist, misogynistic, environment-killing, xenophobic policies. — Lisso (@Emmie_Elle) September 21, 2019

That’s why we’re drawing attention to it, duh.

If you people want Joe Biden, this is what you get. Get used to it. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) September 21, 2019

Related: