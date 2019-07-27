Does NARAL have a summer intern doing its social media? Because they usually try a lot harder than this to convince women to shout their abortions and shame those who’d prefer a “Handmaid’s Tale” theocracy under President Mike Pence.

If you don’t like abortion, don’t have one. Problem solved. — NARAL (@NARAL) July 25, 2019

So does this mean, conversely, that if you have an abortion, it means you must like abortion? Because we know NARAL likes abortion.

They sure have given us a lot to mull over, that’s for sure.

That's incredibly intellectually lazy. — Courtnay: Librarian and Nordic Adventurer (@PlateauPrincess) July 26, 2019

If you don't like slavery, don't own a slave. If you don't like murder, don't kill anyone. If you don't like theft, don't steal. Problem solved… Oh wait, no. https://t.co/Vp0A10bo2a — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 27, 2019

If you don’t like murder, don’t commit one. Problem solved. — Stephen Morgan (@Trisagion) July 27, 2019

lol this is clown tier. If you don't like rape don't rape someone? — Zac Gochenour (@zgochenour) July 27, 2019

Translation: If you don't like my gross violation of human rights, look away. Problem solved. — Amy/এমি 👩‍👦🐕🐔🐾🌏 (@Amy61624149) July 26, 2019

Just like

"If you don't like semi automatic /automatic rifles,don't have one" — Athul George (@athulrg) July 26, 2019

If you dont like guns, dont buy one. — Jason Vazquez (@vazquezjp) July 26, 2019

Opioid crisis? If you don't like opioids, don't take them! Problem solved. Gun culture? If you don't like guns, don't buy them. Problem solved. — Ron Nunnelee (@nunnron) July 27, 2019

If you don’t like wedding cake bakers who have faith, don’t go to them. Problem solved. — Danny Collier (@CollierLawyer) July 27, 2019

If you don't like murder don't do it. Problem solved. If you see someone else committing murder, put on a blindfold and let them. It's none of your business if they want to murder or harass or bully. Just let them do as they please. — HonestyWins (@MaranathaJesus) July 26, 2019

Problem solved …except for the pesky problem of the murder of a unique human being — SBH (@sbh023) July 26, 2019

“If you don’t like killing babies, don’t kill one.” — Scott M (@Sc0ttM0) July 27, 2019

Mass Murder Inc. Solving ALL the problems! — Hilary White (@hilarityjane) July 27, 2019

You missed an essential part. "If you dont like abortion, dont have one, or be the cause of one" — Susan S (@suz_js) July 26, 2019

If you don't want a baby, don't have sex. 🤷‍♀️ — T.R.Yutzy (@JediKeri) July 27, 2019

If you don't want to get pregnant, use protection or abstinence!

(For those who will cry rape…I'm not talking about the >.9%) — SSG 2013✝️ (@winn_tl) July 27, 2019

or better still don't get pregnant if u don't want kids or cant finance them or be there for them — helen raybould (@rizz50isles1) July 26, 2019

Abortion is the only ‘healthcare’ where two otherwise healthy people go in, one is murdered, and the other emerges with an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer, infertility, internal bleeding, subsequent premature births, depression and suicide — The Apocalypse – Letter by Letter (@Zebedee222) July 27, 2019

Yeah, tough luck for the preborn humans. #ChooseLife — ⚾️Curt Metzger⚾️ (@distance66) July 26, 2019

Yup, except it's a MAJOR problem for the unborn baby…. — John Gacinski (@RealGacinski) July 27, 2019

And if you don’t want to be aborted? — Jorge Padilla (@jhpadillaleal) July 27, 2019

Or if you don’t like it, you shouldn’t have to pay for someone else to do it — J Mart (@jrdnmrtn) July 27, 2019

Thank you so much for your understanding!

Where can I get my tax dollars back that were given to @PPFA against my wishes? Oh what's that? I can't get them back?

I guess we still have an issue, don't we? 🤔#BabiesLivesMatter — PaisaMe (@PaisaInTheUSA) July 27, 2019

Next time, ask a friend before posting something you think is clever. Bc that was incredibly dumb — Jim Ferriter (@jim_ferriter) July 27, 2019

