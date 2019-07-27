Does NARAL have a summer intern doing its social media? Because they usually try a lot harder than this to convince women to shout their abortions and shame those who’d prefer a “Handmaid’s Tale” theocracy under President Mike Pence.

So does this mean, conversely, that if you have an abortion, it means you must like abortion? Because we know NARAL likes abortion.

They sure have given us a lot to mull over, that’s for sure.

