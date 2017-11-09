As Twitchy reported, The Washington Post dropped a bombshell Thursday, reporting that a woman has come forward accusing Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of initiating a sexual encounter when she was 14 and he was a prosecutor in his 30s. The story is supported by three additional accounts of inappropriate conduct with minors.

Plenty of Republicans have distanced themselves from Moore, but the candidate himself took to Twitter Thursday evening, after releasing a statement earlier in the afternoon, to fight back against what he’s calling “the forces of evil.”

Plenty are noting that neither in his statement nor in his tweets did Moore deny the accusations laid out in the Washington Post piece.

It’s not going well for Moore.

