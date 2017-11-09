As Twitchy reported, The Washington Post dropped a bombshell Thursday, reporting that a woman has come forward accusing Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of initiating a sexual encounter when she was 14 and he was a prosecutor in his 30s. The story is supported by three additional accounts of inappropriate conduct with minors.

Plenty of Republicans have distanced themselves from Moore, but the candidate himself took to Twitter Thursday evening, after releasing a statement earlier in the afternoon, to fight back against what he’s calling “the forces of evil.”

The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced! We are are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message. (1/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal –– even inflict physical harm –– if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me. (2/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

I believe you and I have a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values! Our nation is at a crossroads right now — both spiritually and politically. (3/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

Our children and grandchildren’s futures are on the line. So rest assured — I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight! (4/4) #ALSen pic.twitter.com/QfN0GM7EMh — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

Plenty are noting that neither in his statement nor in his tweets did Moore deny the accusations laid out in the Washington Post piece.

#ALSEN nominee Roy Moore sends out new four part tweet, critiquing the media. Never denies accusations. #alpolitics @whnt https://t.co/26DRyUtxSe — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 9, 2017

4 women who don't know each other and 30 sources are, says Moore, waging a "spiritual battle" against him: https://t.co/TbjlGyUZUe — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 10, 2017

30 sources. 4 women. On the record. None of whom knew one another. None of whom reached out to The Post to tell their story. https://t.co/t15cVPc1lK — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 9, 2017

At no point does he outright deny the allegations https://t.co/HOGaEzj22T — Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) November 10, 2017

I spoke today with someone experienced in retail. She told me when the shoplifter alarms at the door go off, the person who starts ranting and raving about the injustice of it all is the one who's guaranteed to be the shoplifter. True story. https://t.co/vXuHxzPoJy — Just Some Doc (@forbiddencomma) November 10, 2017

Sexual predators say some really crazy shit when their cornered… https://t.co/kANa0PLzQ9 — Quantum Entangler (@QuntumEntanglr) November 10, 2017

The higher valor would be to withdraw, but this guy's probably gonna win the Alabama Senate race – and every GOP candidate in the country is now going to have to answer for him in 2018, whether fair or not. https://t.co/DMCk8OD1Op — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 10, 2017

There's a spiritual battle going on, alright. It's decent God-fearing Christians and other believers versus you. https://t.co/lpDbSTEXjW — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) November 10, 2017

You are a disgrace. A disgrace to the bench, a disgrace to conservatism, a disgrace to humanity, and above all — a disgrace as a representative of the Creator. https://t.co/zeiMavoxh1 — Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) November 10, 2017

It’s not going well for Moore.

Confession: I don't know whether Roy Moore did it or not. The allegations are troubling. I do know God knows and Moore will one day meet his maker. That God is just gives me comfort in a fallen world. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 9, 2017

