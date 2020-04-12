There was some big breaking news from the world of political punditry, made by big political pundit Toure’. He let it be known at CNN this morning there was a big argument that erupted on the set of Jake Tapper’s show with White House aide Stephen Miller.

Earlier today CNN had to get security to escort Stephen Miller off the set because he continued berating Jake Tapper after their segment ended. — Touré (@Toure) April 12, 2020

Toure’ was retweeted over 1,800 times, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments made by his fan base. Most were uniformly derisive about Miller.

Except, Toure’sreactionary followers were all dumping on Miller over a segment they did not see. Yes, we understand the knee-jerk need to overreact about something political and someone you oppose.

Only, there is a slight detail — it did not take place. At least not today…

CNN had guests on set today? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 12, 2020

A fine question. Yes, all of the networks have been socially separating for some time now.

he was on today? I never saw that clip — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 12, 2020

I watched state of the union today and Stephen Miller wasn’t on the show. — Robbin ¯_(ツ)_/¯ ❄️ (@RaeMargaret61) April 12, 2020

Didn't this happen years ago? — Barbara Cameron (@bcameron0120) April 12, 2020

Indeed. Toure’ is ”breaking a story from…January 2018?

That happened in 2018. I haven’t seen any indication that Miller was on CNN today. https://t.co/vMwdnluoYO — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) April 12, 2020

It was not like Toure’ picked up on this detail. Nearly 3 hours after his announcement of history, he was still tweeting about it.

Finally, word got to Toure’ that he was not sourcing things accurately, to be as charitable as possible about him commenting on an event of which he had no firsthand knowledge. Apparently, word filtered down to the actual host of the show in question and he reached to get some clarity on the scenario.

Are you referring to the interview I did in 2018? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 12, 2020

Seems there was a reason it never dawned on the pundit that the show differed from all the others these days with segregated guests and hosts on a remote feed. In true TDS fashion, Toure’ passed off the responsibility. He declared this was a result of counting on a Daily Kos email — something that is never recommended.

I am referring to the 2018 interview. Today’s Daily Kos email made it seem like it happened today. I loved the way you shut him down but would you agree to have Miller on again this year? https://t.co/M17YH9SGLA — Touré (@Toure) April 12, 2020

Well, when you have a story this good (and a memory this bad) there is just no reason to verify it. This HAS to go out to the minions!

