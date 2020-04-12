Now, the last thing we want to do around here is stifling the output of Washington Post Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin. The gal is just a great material generator, after all. But sometimes you do feel the need to pull her aside and counsel her with a gentle, ”Jenn – just, NO.”

The latest is in her taking exception with a post that was featured by Jonathon Turley on his personal website. It was not well-advised for her to send it out.

Sadly, you've become crackpotish. This is an absurd argument. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 11, 2020

Just nine words, and Rubin invites all manner of retorts from the ether.

lmao delete your acct — Shallah Gaykwon the Chef 🏳️‍🌈🐧🚩🏴 (@PyotrBropotkin) April 11, 2020

Only to those who already have concluded that the US Constitution is something less than a table napkin. That would be you…among far too many others. — J.C. Pennington (@Shark_Four) April 12, 2020

Yes, Ms. Rubin referring to anyone else as possessing mentally questionable qualities is a sheer case of the Pot calling the Chronic ”Hemp”.

That’s rich coming from you — Ilana Akoundi (@IAkoundi) April 12, 2020

Who do I believe more, Jonathan Turley who has never proclaimed to be a Conservative or a fake Conservative like you hmmmmm what a hard decision to make #Hack pic.twitter.com/c29tnAQWVE — Diane B (@dmb1031) April 12, 2020

Mr Turley might be one of the top 5 constitutional scholars in the United State. Jennifer Rubin hmm 🤔…. let’s just say she’s a blogger and leave it at that. https://t.co/W8BybNcQpO — Latecia Stevens (@HippoCrite5) April 11, 2020

It would be one thing if Rubin was merely taking exception with Turley’s opinion and disputing his claim. Except – he was not making the claim. See, what Rubin fell prey to here was simply doing the headline reading/reacting bit that trips up so many on social media.

Had she actually bothered to read the piece she was commenting on Rubin would see she is lambasting Turley and denigrating his character — over a column he did not write.

Well, technicalities aside…

The author of the article is Darren Smith. Can't you read? — Seek Truth & Pursue It (@CindiHeng) April 11, 2020

I think the legal argument is ridiculous but you’re being too harsh on Turley. He didn’t write the article and his blog states that it doesn’t edit contributors of the type who wrote it. — John Rutledge (@jrutle) April 11, 2020

Amazing how you can’t deal with the argument but rather name call – just like trump — Sam Michael (@SamMich13838997) April 11, 2020

And by the way if any of you morons read the piece it’s not written by Turley it’s written by his weekend contributor — Sam Michael (@SamMich13838997) April 11, 2020

These are technicalities, details interrupting the convenient outrage from Ms. Rubin which she would prefer you do not look into.

Just like her supposed conservative title she operates under.