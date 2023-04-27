Jack Teixeira is the Air National Guardsman who is accused of leaking classified documents. As one would expect, Mr. Teixeira has asked to be released from jail while he awaits trial and the government opposes release. Yesterday, the government filed a motion to support pretrial detention and Catherine Herridge was happy to uncritically repeat their claims:

Oh, it’s so shocking that so many weapons would be kept by a … (checks notes) … National Guardsman? Does she know any military types?

And that assumes you don’t freeze the frame and look a little closer:

Heh.

We’re not here to defend Mr. Teixeira as some kind of angel, pure as driven snow. But this is just bad journalism.

The same report claims that he made violent, racial and anti-Semitic comments or threats. However, there are several problems with that. First, in terms of the alleged racial and anti-Semitic elements, we can’t locate any actual or alleged quotations of what he said and you can be called a racist just for criticizing the government of Communist China, and an anti-Semite just for criticizing George Soros, so we’re going to need more than the DOJ’s word that he exhibited any kind of bigotry. Second, part of what they think shows that he is dangerous is the fact that his search history includes searches for ‘Uvalde’ and ‘Las Vegas shooting’—so if you got to this page by searching for those terms, congratulations! You’re probably on a government watchlist, now. Third, while there are a few instances of him saying violent things like imagining how he might turn a vehicle into an ‘assassination van,’ there doesn’t seem to be any evidence that he has actually done any violent thing. He seems like he is all talk.

He also seems to have been rejected at least twice for a Firearms Identification Card in Massachusetts, which is a limited carry permit, due to his comments. It’s not clear if he has any license to carry at all today, which raises questions Ms. Herridge doesn’t seem interested in asking:

These Tweeters seem to be thinking in a conspiratorial direction. It is certainly strange that he was given such high-level clearance despite the alleged red flags in his background. However, we are willing to accept incompetence as an explanation.

And a few Tweeters were old enough to remember when Ms. Herridge worked for Fox News and was less likely to fall for this kind of bull:

And at all times, its important not to lose sight of this:

We don’t know if Mr. Teixeira was driven by good motives or stupid ones. But the revelation that we have American troops in Ukraine was something we deserved to know, as indicated in this article:

This would seem to mean that the Biden administration is misleading us:

And it would mean that Biden was taking us perilously close to World War III. The American people had a right to know that.

Thus Mr. Teixeira did something that was good. Did he do it for the right reasons? We have no idea and we are not going to assume the government’s claims about his motives are accurate. But the fact that he told us something that we had a right to know shouldn’t be forgotten. Nor should we lose sight of the bigger issues he exposed.

***

