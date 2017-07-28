Pretty blatant there, New York Times. Gotta protect the single-payer for America agenda, right?

Breaking News: Charlie Gard, the incurably ill British infant, has died https://t.co/8oiFyiRUFQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 28, 2017

‘Incurably ill.’

Wow, could the New York Times give any more shade to socialized medicine (single-payer) with this headline? We will never know if Charlie was ‘incurable’ because his own government condemned him to ‘die with dignity’. By the time enough noise had been made to attempt any sort of treatment his parents wanted, it was too late. His own government had stalled so long he never had a chance.

And the world watched as single-payer destroyed a young life and a family.

Not incurably ill in the early days when parents originally wanted him treated. RIP little Charlie. — Mary Lane Strow (@marylanestrow) July 28, 2017

We’ll never know.

You can't say incurable if doctors in the US were never able to make an attempt at curing him. Only then could you say "incurable" — Mike Kilcommons (@MikeKilcommons) July 28, 2017

They can if they’re trying to pretend socialized medicine isn’t garbage and doing their best to limit the damage this poor baby’s death could cause to their agenda for single-payer in America.

Mito. DNA depletion syndrome currently incurable, but IS treatable. Bureaucracy/politics cheated child. Why include "incurably" in headline? — WmTWaterman (@WmTWaterman) July 28, 2017

Why indeed?

Universal healthcare & government bureaucracy failed that child — Michael Dinh (@mlqdinh) July 28, 2017

And liberals world wide celebrate. isn't socialize medicine grand — Wag Wag (@wagadom) July 28, 2017

Had to throw in that little jab on a child, eh @nytimes? — David 🦇 (@SantaCarlaDavid) July 28, 2017

Boy, when the NHS says you have 6 months to live, they do their level best to make it a guarantee. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) July 28, 2017

You stay classy, New York Times.

Related:

‘Their beautiful boy.’ Parents of baby Charlie Gard say he has passed away