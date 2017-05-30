Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, has a solution for what he sees as a hate-speech problem after two men were stabbed to death in his city for defending a Muslim woman.

Of course his solution is extreme, stupid and won’t do a damn thing to keep these incidents from happening:

From The Washington Times:

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, on Monday urged U.S. officials and organizers to cancel a “Trump Free Speech Rally” and other similar events, saying they are inappropriate and could be dangerous after two men were stabbed to death on a train as they tried to help a pair of young women targeted by an anti-Muslim tirade.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he hopes the victims will inspire “changes in the political dialogue in this country.”

And just like any other Lefty, he doesn’t understand how ANY of this works.

Oh and he probably missed it, but the man who stabbed two men to death was a Bernie Sanders supporter … so yeah, he’s dumb.

Shhh … talking about the Constitution is clearly hate speech.

Apparently?

“Let’s not get carried away with this whole free speech thing,” he says.

Dude is clueless.

Free speech is just that, Ted. Free.

Fact.

