Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, has a solution for what he sees as a hate-speech problem after two men were stabbed to death in his city for defending a Muslim woman.

Of course his solution is extreme, stupid and won’t do a damn thing to keep these incidents from happening:

Portland mayor asks feds to bar free-speech and anti-sharia rallies after stabbings https://t.co/Zn3shm9R6T — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 30, 2017

From The Washington Times:

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, on Monday urged U.S. officials and organizers to cancel a “Trump Free Speech Rally” and other similar events, saying they are inappropriate and could be dangerous after two men were stabbed to death on a train as they tried to help a pair of young women targeted by an anti-Muslim tirade. Mayor Ted Wheeler said he hopes the victims will inspire “changes in the political dialogue in this country.”

And just like any other Lefty, he doesn’t understand how ANY of this works.

Oh and he probably missed it, but the man who stabbed two men to death was a Bernie Sanders supporter … so yeah, he’s dumb.

Portland Mayor Unfamiliar With Document Written 200 Years Prior Banning Just That https://t.co/gN4Hn1WTsX — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 30, 2017

Shhh … talking about the Constitution is clearly hate speech.

Portland is full of raging lunatic fascists huh? https://t.co/6xSUqs9cGr — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 30, 2017

Apparently?

Portland Mayor: Let’s not get carried away with this whole “free speech” thing https://t.co/LXOKKw7goY — carold501 (@carold501) May 30, 2017

“Let’s not get carried away with this whole free speech thing,” he says.

Dude is clueless.

And the Mayor of Portland is taking notes at the Howard Dean School of Law, apparently. pic.twitter.com/wAb39csJhs — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 30, 2017

Free speech is just that, Ted. Free.

Another Dem (Portland Mayor) says hate speech isn't protected by the Constitution The Left doesn't understand or doesn't believe in America — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 30, 2017

Fact.

