Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who has been known to troll the Trump administration with photos of his old boss Barack Obama, posted this to Twitter on Thursday after Donald Trump’s tweets on Mika Brzezinski:

Respect for woman or “mansplaining” to woman? You be the judge:

Not only “mansplaining,” but “manspreading” too:

At the very least, it was a lecture:

Exit question: Did the president call any of the women in the picture a “sweetie”?

And tell us more how Trump’s tweets are somehow beneath the dignity of the White House?

