Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who has been known to troll the Trump administration with photos of his old boss Barack Obama, posted this to Twitter on Thursday after Donald Trump’s tweets on Mika Brzezinski:

Respect for woman or “mansplaining” to woman? You be the judge:

Looks a lot like "mansplaining" to me. https://t.co/QNedgyRsxq — Aaron Neil (@AneilOfficial) June 30, 2017

Not only “mansplaining,” but “manspreading” too:

Pictured: President Manspread McMansplain https://t.co/ftUQupqt00 — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) June 30, 2017

At the very least, it was a lecture:

In this picture he is lecturing a bunch of women. You have the power of sight, I assume. https://t.co/EO29DEpbqH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 30, 2017

Exit question: Did the president call any of the women in the picture a “sweetie”?

Today, #TRUMP told a reporter she had a nice smile and Obama called a reporter "sweetie." Who's the bigger sexist? pic.twitter.com/qpmtThXV2e — Trump Super PAC 🇺🇸 (@TrumpSuperPAC) June 28, 2017

And tell us more how Trump’s tweets are somehow beneath the dignity of the White House?