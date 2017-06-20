You can’t make this up:

NSC reveals Susan Rice unmasking records were transferred to the Barack Obama Presidential Library and will be sealed for 5 years pic.twitter.com/tteY2WUA5k — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 20, 2017

Nothing to see here, right? Move along?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Of course they were. https://t.co/QfzwTYklwe — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 20, 2017

Obstruction of justice anyone?

Talk about obstruction of justice, hello?! 😡 https://t.co/1fml73jn3S — KC (@KVolt95) June 20, 2017

More here from Judicial Watch who was asking for the records under the FOIA:

"Judicial Watch told records may not be publicly available for 5 years." See latest in JW's battle for answers here: https://t.co/Amz9EnRuFp https://t.co/2vio7CvtHK — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) June 20, 2017

Here’s an excerpt from the letter Judicial Watch received from the National Security Council on their request:

Documents from the Obama administration have been transferred to the Barack Obama Presidential Library. You may send your request to the Obama Library. However, you should be aware that under the Presidential Records Act, Presidential records remain closed to the public for five years after an administration has left office.

***