As Twitchy reported, authorities on Monday evening nabbed Imran Awan, who had served as an IT aide to former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, at Dulles International and charged him with bank fraud. Only a couple of days earlier, the Daily Caller had reported that the FBI had seized smashed hard drives from Awan’s home.

It seemed like a pretty big development to us, and on Wednesday, the Washington Post picked up on the story, publishing it under the dare-you-not-to-click headline, “Congressional IT staffer charged with home equity loan fraud.”

Isn’t that WILD?

Wild story —> Wasserman Schultz’s IT Aide Arrested by FBI on Way to Pakistan After $300K Wire https://t.co/DuNfsrV0d1 via @lukerosiak — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 26, 2017

#FakeNews wants this story to go away. Look at this boring ass "nothing to see here" headline crafted by CNN pic.twitter.com/kRloc1FDbe — Phillip Paulson (@PaulsonPhillip) July 26, 2017

Gotta say this is some wild and nutty koo-koo stuff, not WaPo material certainly, but totally screwball wackinesshttps://t.co/APLlDSQ4Jk — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 26, 2017

Seems like more of a story for TMZ, we here at the Washington Post are laser-focused on keeping Democracy from Dying in Darness and such — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 26, 2017

Kessler can now, of course, link to his own newspaper’s coverage, though the Washington Post excised trigger words like “FBI,” “Wasserman Schultz,” and “Democratic” from its tweet and headline and filed the piece under “Public Safety.”

Congressional IT staffer charged with home equity loan fraud https://t.co/o0eilP6cwr — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2017

boy the National Laughingstock is really giving this story a real grabby must-click headline, huh? https://t.co/nu0gjfxfbc — Baby Goat Alliance (@AceofSpadesHQ) July 26, 2017

Oh, what a sanitized lede…well done, you guys. https://t.co/MqPUEWb7YI — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 26, 2017

Dear God! Will you people EVER learn? Partial news IS fake news!

Tell the story. Did he try to pay his mortgage with smashed hard drives?

😂 — Truth Spark (@TruthSpark) July 26, 2017

It’s not as though the Washington Post ignored completely the fact that Awan was on Wasserman Schultz’s payroll right up until the day after his arrest. Scroll down quite a ways and you’ll find it, though don’t scroll too quickly or it’ll blow right past.

Awan reportedly had access to the emails and files of dozens of members of Congress and Wasserman Schultz’s iPad, which she used for Democratic National Committee business when she served as DNC chair.

So … he was still working for Wasserman Schultz when the authorities caught up with him at the airport, bound for Pakistan? That’s REMARKABLE.

Remarkable @DailyCaller story: IT staffer for @DWStweets arrested while trying to flee country amid FBI fraud probe. https://t.co/wPIvw8tq3y — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) July 26, 2017

"Remarkable," remarked the NYTimes, in what would be their only remark on the remarkable storyhttps://t.co/VrwyjQjDY8 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 26, 2017

Can you get the folks @msnbc to maybe cover it or even perhaps your employer? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) July 26, 2017

Searched #NYTimes could not find story re arrest of #ImranAwan IT specialist working for displaced #DNC Chair #DebbieWassermanSchultz — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 26, 2017

Nothing pisses off the NYTimes and WaPo more than being shamed into reporting a story they'd rather ignore. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 26, 2017

Meanwhile, over at the Daily Caller:

COURT DOCS: Imran Awan Allegedly Threatened To Kidnap Stepmother’s Relatives If She Spoke To Cops https://t.co/BM1a0FeWPL #AwanBrothers #DWS pic.twitter.com/H3VCK0wXjV — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2017

