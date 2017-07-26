As Twitchy reported, authorities on Monday evening nabbed Imran Awan, who had served as an IT aide to former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, at Dulles International and charged him with bank fraud. Only a couple of days earlier, the Daily Caller had reported that the FBI had seized smashed hard drives from Awan’s home.

It seemed like a pretty big development to us, and on Wednesday, the Washington Post picked up on the story, publishing it under the dare-you-not-to-click headline, “Congressional IT staffer charged with home equity loan fraud.”

Isn’t that WILD?

Trending

Kessler can now, of course, link to his own newspaper’s coverage, though the Washington Post excised trigger words like “FBI,” “Wasserman Schultz,” and “Democratic” from its tweet and headline and filed the piece under “Public Safety.”

It’s not as though the Washington Post ignored completely the fact that Awan was on Wasserman Schultz’s payroll right up until the day after his arrest. Scroll down quite a ways and you’ll find it, though don’t scroll too quickly or it’ll blow right past.

Awan reportedly had access to the emails and files of dozens of members of Congress and Wasserman Schultz’s iPad, which she used for Democratic National Committee business when she served as DNC chair.

So … he was still working for Wasserman Schultz when the authorities caught up with him at the airport, bound for Pakistan? That’s REMARKABLE.

Meanwhile, over at the Daily Caller:

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: aidearrestCNNdebbie wasserman schultzFBIfraudImran AwanstafferWashington Post