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Shady Situation: WaPo ‘Journo’ Warns Trump’s Proposed Arch Will Darken Arlington Cemetery

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 28, 2026 4:30 AM
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Shady Situation: WaPo ‘Journo’ Warns Trump’s Proposed Arch Will Darken Arlington Cemetery
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s fairly obvious that ‘journalists’ are constantly looking for things to be upset about regarding President Donald Trump. The latest overblown outrage is centered on Trump’s proposed United States Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C. A ‘journalist’ at The Washington Post is worried about the arch’s shadow stretching across Arlington National Cemetery. Yes, he’s mad at the shade. 

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WaPo even created a model to show the ‘severity’ of the arch’s dark outline moving across the graves. (WATCH)

It’s getting harder to discern ‘journalism’ from satire.

Who knew the sunrise could cause a ‘journo’ to silhouette his pants? We bet the poor guy runs in fear at the opening strains of ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by the Beatles.

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‘Morning Has Broken’ this sun-shy WaPo writer.

Commenters were throwing shade at the ‘experts’ in the article. The 'journo' defended them, saying one showed how not all shadows are created equal.

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Real experts would have laughed themselves silly and never attached their names to this shady piece of ‘journalism.’

Posters say this definitely eclipses some of WaPo’s other lame attacks on Trump.

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That would require them to step out of the shadows and into the light.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | VETERANS | VETERANS DAY | WASHINGTON | WASHINGTON POST | MEDIA BIAS

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