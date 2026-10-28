Shady Situation: WaPo ‘Journo’ Warns Trump’s Proposed Arch Will Darken Arlington Cemetery

It’s fairly obvious that ‘journalists’ are constantly looking for things to be upset about regarding President Donald Trump. The latest overblown outrage is centered on Trump’s proposed United States Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C. A ‘journalist’ at The Washington Post is worried about the arch’s shadow stretching across Arlington National Cemetery. Yes, he’s mad at the shade.

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WaPo even created a model to show the ‘severity’ of the arch’s dark outline moving across the graves. (WATCH)

President Trump's planned 250-foot-tall arch would cast shadows on many graves and monuments in nearby Arlington National Cemetery, the @washingtonpost's 3-D analysis found. On some days, Trump's arch would even shade the grave and eternal flame of JFK. https://t.co/uWuEsJcpGW — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 27, 2026

Historians and architects said the symbolism of Trump's arch casting shadows on the military cemetery was "undeniable" and uncomfortable — and another example of Trump imposing his vision on the nation's capital.



See The Post's interactive graphic here:https://t.co/LarycEUFhB — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 27, 2026

I thought this was a Babylon Bee article. Gawd, this funny 😂 — jstormy ❤️❤️ (@jstormy007) October 28, 2026

It’s getting harder to discern ‘journalism’ from satire.

Who knew the sunrise could cause a ‘journo’ to silhouette his pants? We bet the poor guy runs in fear at the opening strains of ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by the Beatles.

Oh, NO!



Not...SHADOWS!!!!



Do you ever look in the mirror and wonder when exactly you became this broken and pathetic? pic.twitter.com/4HxovkSVXy — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 27, 2026

Better cut down all the trees while we’re at it. No shade allowed! — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 27, 2026

Are you calling for these trees to be cut down? pic.twitter.com/HbJxifkeXn — Brent Mohrman (@Brent_Mohrman) October 27, 2026

Yes. Also, the gravestones, since they also cast shadows. We should also flatten the land. Nothing should ever have to endure the indignity of shade. — Things Should Work (@thingsshldwrk) October 27, 2026

Show us on the doll where the shadows touched you — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 27, 2026

We should attack the clouds too. Random shadows at all times!! The gall. — 555resiN (@Niser555) October 27, 2026

Wait till they hear about sunset, which is also Trump's fault. pic.twitter.com/ajvHJ4dGcX — Some beach ⛱️ somewhere (@dbates71) October 27, 2026

Look at Dan the human sundial over here.



Arlington opens at 8am. Many of those shadows during sunrise will be gone by the time the cemetery opens. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 27, 2026

‘Morning Has Broken’ this sun-shy WaPo writer.

Commenters were throwing shade at the ‘experts’ in the article. The 'journo' defended them, saying one showed how not all shadows are created equal.

Before writing, we asked architects and historians — does a shadow matter? Really?



What we heard consistently: It's not necessarily the shadow, but how it's cast.



The shadow cast by a triumphal arch differs from the shade from a tree — and imposes itself in a different way. https://t.co/MgDVNiNGHf pic.twitter.com/IlhUluILMt — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 27, 2026

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Are you serious Dan? Those shadows mean more? Historians and architects, though they have their place, are typically blowhards who have a “vision”, sorry you wasted your time talking to them about the shadows that scare you.

So imposing….. get a life — Peter (@JimBrowski101) October 27, 2026

You see this is a Trump shadow, and it somehow is evil and malicious, where a tree shadow is pure and innocent. (Yes, they're really trying to use that as an argument) — Georg Felis (@georgfelis) October 27, 2026

The “expert” quoted here is a random history professor in Connecticut who has repeatedly donated to socialists like AOC, Ayanna Pressley, and Jasmine Crocket.



lol https://t.co/nQwrmSAJwO pic.twitter.com/y4ttfO9kiL — Cody Sargent (@codydsargent) October 27, 2026

These "historians and architects" are absurd. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) October 27, 2026

Real experts would have laughed themselves silly and never attached their names to this shady piece of ‘journalism.’

Posters say this definitely eclipses some of WaPo’s other lame attacks on Trump.

Truly one of the most pathetic critiques I've seen of any project in my entire life. Plenty to criticize prez about but "Trump wants to build something that will cast a shadow" is truly unhinged. — Brian (@BStizzl) October 27, 2026

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Congrats on reaching a new record for stupid premises you thought would own Orange Man Bad. This is shockingly stupid. Did the entire 'newsroom' clap when you hit Enter? — Sheepdog Frank (@navymig) October 27, 2026

Under no circumstances do these leftist reporters ever stand back and imagine what they must sound like to normal people. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 27, 2026

That would require them to step out of the shadows and into the light.

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