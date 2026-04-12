VIP
TPUSA Reporter Savanah Hernandez Assaulted at Anti-ICE Protest
Graham Platner: I Came Out of a ‘Hyper-Masculine, Hyper-Violent Place’ When I Left...
Powerful: Blindfolded Women Perform Protest Dance Aimed at Trump and Epstein
Sen. Mike Lee Agrees It Might Be Time to Put James Carville in...
ICE Allegedly Detained and Deported Two Elementary School Children Without Due Process
13 Arrests, One Machete Rampage: 'Lucifer' Slashes Seniors on NYC Subway Platform
VIP
From Tiki Torch Hoax to Swalwell Exposé: Adam Parkhomenko's Wife Speaks Out
NPR's Podcast on Race Does an Episode on 'Mar-a-Lago Face'
America Deserved 9/11 Meets ‘Some People Did Some Things’ – Hasan Piker &...
Martina Navratilova Wants to Know Why the Airman Rescued in Iran Isn't All...
Recycling Raskin: Democrats Demand Trump Undergo Yet Another Cognitive Test in 25th Amendm...
NYT: Trump Shares Video of Graphic Attack and Rails Against Haitians
Four Women Accuse Eric Swalwell, Rep. Luna Moves to Expel Him — Bulwark's...
Activists Line the Fencing at ICE Detention Center in Minnesota With Dildos

Rejection Letter: Eric Swalwell’s Campaign and Congressional Staff Denounce Him in New Statement

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:42 AM on April 12, 2026
Twitter

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell, who is in the middle of a campaign to become California’s next governor, is under fire from all sides right now due to allegations of sexual misconduct and rape. The hits keep coming. On Saturday, Swalwell's own campaign and congressional staff released a statement condemning him. Ouch!

Advertisement

It appears many are sticking around for a paycheck, despite not sticking up for their boss. (READ)

(post continues) ...the trust of all Californians,” they write.

With so many coming forward and saying Swalwell’s infidelity and creepy behavior were an open secret, it’s unlikely that what’s coming out is revelatory to his staff.

Posters say his staff should all quit immediately, but some defend them staying.

Recommended

Powerful: Blindfolded Women Perform Protest Dance Aimed at Trump and Epstein
Brett T.
Advertisement

Still, sticking around can’t look good to future employers.

Commenters say a video released by Swalwell in November, which features his staff, hits differently in light of their statement. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Swalwell has always come across as arrogant, awkward, and abrasive. We wouldn’t be surprised that those who work for him secretly detest the man.

With Swalwell now losing the support of his staff, posters say it’s time for Swalwell to drop out of the governor’s race and resign from Congress.

Yep, stick a fork in Swalwell. This turkey is truly cooked.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Powerful: Blindfolded Women Perform Protest Dance Aimed at Trump and Epstein
Brett T.
Sen. Mike Lee Agrees It Might Be Time to Put James Carville in a TDS Straitjacket After This Video
Doug P.
Graham Platner: I Came Out of a ‘Hyper-Masculine, Hyper-Violent Place’ When I Left the Military
Brett T.
Martina Navratilova Wants to Know Why the Airman Rescued in Iran Isn't All Over the Media
Brett T.
13 Arrests, One Machete Rampage: 'Lucifer' Slashes Seniors on NYC Subway Platform
justmindy
NPR's Podcast on Race Does an Episode on 'Mar-a-Lago Face'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Powerful: Blindfolded Women Perform Protest Dance Aimed at Trump and Epstein Brett T.
Advertisement