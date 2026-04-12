Rejection Letter: Eric Swalwell’s Campaign and Congressional Staff Denounce Him in New Statement

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell, who is in the middle of a campaign to become California’s next governor, is under fire from all sides right now due to allegations of sexual misconduct and rape. The hits keep coming. On Saturday, Swalwell's own campaign and congressional staff released a statement condemning him. Ouch!

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It appears many are sticking around for a paycheck, despite not sticking up for their boss. (READ)

Swalwell’s congressional & campaign senior staff are out with a new stmt



“We’re horrified by the recent reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle and by CNN”



“The behavior detailed in these reports is abhorrent, beneath the dignity of those serving in public office and betrays… pic.twitter.com/Ho9NqkQqin — Brennan Leach (@brennanleach) April 11, 2026

(post continues) ...the trust of all Californians,” they write.

Swalwell senior staff adds that “Any decision of staff members to remain in their roles in the interim should not be viewed as support for Eric Swalwell.” — Brennan Leach (@brennanleach) April 11, 2026

There is no way staffers don’t know or had not heard about his behavior. This is all CYA tactics. — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) April 11, 2026

With so many coming forward and saying Swalwell’s infidelity and creepy behavior were an open secret, it’s unlikely that what’s coming out is revelatory to his staff.

Posters say his staff should all quit immediately, but some defend them staying.

Bull. If they keep working for him that is supporting him. The honorable thing for them to do is quit immediately. — ✝️Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 (@JesseASweeney) April 11, 2026

So they work for him and get paid by him but don't support him?

WOW, that's a great SUPPORT TEAM!

😂😂😂😂😂 — VES (@BBFORTRUMP0822) April 11, 2026

Hey don't shame the people still working for him. They might family, bills = ect. Let them decide to leave. They shouldn't be forced! — Franco (@GeraldSwazo) April 11, 2026

Still, sticking around can’t look good to future employers.

Commenters say a video released by Swalwell in November, which features his staff, hits differently in light of their statement. (WATCH)

My first and most important endorsement: my staff who’ve worked with me. pic.twitter.com/1mLCvBTSDp — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 25, 2025

I mean…I don’t know how he shows up for work and faces his staff after this. — Cathy (@Cathy44365595) April 12, 2026

Weird that they abandon him with absolutely no hesitation. I get the feeling he is not well liked. — Ralphie’s Show: Culture and College Football (@RalphiesShow) April 12, 2026

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Swalwell has always come across as arrogant, awkward, and abrasive. We wouldn’t be surprised that those who work for him secretly detest the man.

With Swalwell now losing the support of his staff, posters say it’s time for Swalwell to drop out of the governor’s race and resign from Congress.

Swalwell has to resign from Congress immediately.

The dogs are out.

The specifics are meaningless at this point.

Swalwell is done and he can legally fight for his reputation as a private citizen without the benefit of one more penny of taxpayer dollars. — dl13 Toy (@Djl14591) April 11, 2026

Yep, stick a fork in Swalwell. This turkey is truly cooked.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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