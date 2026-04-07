Contempt of Court: Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner Wants to Impeach at Least Two SCOTUS Justices

Democrat Senate primary front-runner Graham Platner wants to kick at least two Supreme Court justices out of Washington, D.C. He’s not sugarcoating the real reason for wanting to do so: power. Wow, imagine that.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrat Graham Platner wants to impeach “at least two” Supreme Court Justices.



"But to make that happen, we need to elect people to the Senate that want to wield power like that, who understand that power matters."



Platner leads in the polls for the Senate seat in Maine. pic.twitter.com/eFM4co60js — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2026

seriously thought the video was a stand up comedian until I read your post and watched this Anti-American POS IDIOT. — pebbles (@pebbles9677) April 6, 2026

I thought the same thing. Stand up comic. Didn't listen to a word he said though. — Goonies1632 (@lovethe80s_90s) April 6, 2026

Worst comedy special ever.

Commenters say it’s easy to guess who Platner’s jettisoned justices would be.

There are only 2 Supreme Court Justices who are true Constitutionalists, so he has to be referring to Alito and Thomas.



We would still have 3 Constitutionalists if Justice Scalia hadn’t died under suspicious circumstances. — TotenkopfHeartland Grump - Unfiltered (@heartland_grump) April 6, 2026

Of course those are the two he’s talking about.



“At least” meaning ideally he’d like to go after more than that — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2026

For Platner and his Democrats to get the unstoppable power they crave, no conservative-leaning justices would be safe.

Posters say Platner, like all Democrats, is relying on voters’ ignorance to get elected.

For what? To impeach a justice they would have to be convicted, not just accused, but convicted because the justices have as many rights as the leftists do.



I’ve heard no accusations of crimes. So sounds like he’s a communist — 4204evuh (@4204eveh15586) April 6, 2026

they just make something up and the entire group sticks with it — H.E. Dr. MIC (🤖,🤖) EngD, ScD, MBA, CFA ⚔️ (@MIC_btc) April 7, 2026

They can try but the Demos will never get to the 67 Senators necessary. Maybe Maine should elect people who have read the Constitution and understand it. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) April 6, 2026

When will their voters realize they are full of it. He knows they do not have the votes and will never have the votes to do that. Just keep letting down their supports when they are elected. How about running on working with the other side. — David in Atlanta (@bamadave65) April 7, 2026

Democrats love preying on voters who don’t know how things actually work; they’re not going to stop now.

Advertisement

Despite promising the impossible, Platner is poised to win the Democrat Party nomination. Polling shows him leading Maine Governor Janet Mills by 27 points. Incumbent Senator Susan Collins is the presumptive Republican opponent.

Collins could very well win — but the Nazi tattoo guy is gonna be the Democrat. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2026

All the fake polls had Susan Collins losing in 2020, one by as much as 12pts. She won by 8.6 pic.twitter.com/WNrHBwqocg — ⚜️Mac Aquinas⚜️ (@MacAquinas) April 6, 2026

I’ve visited Maine several times years ago. The people were so very nice Stephen King must have brainwashed them all. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) April 6, 2026

Is being a Democrat today some sort of genetic malfunction, or is it just indoctrinated idiocy? — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) April 7, 2026

Likely both.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.