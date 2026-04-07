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Contempt of Court: Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner Wants to Impeach at Least Two SCOTUS Justices

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:06 AM on April 07, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Democrat Senate primary front-runner Graham Platner wants to kick at least two Supreme Court justices out of Washington, D.C. He’s not sugarcoating the real reason for wanting to do so: power. Wow, imagine that.

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Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Worst comedy special ever.

Commenters say it’s easy to guess who Platner’s jettisoned justices would be.

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For Platner and his Democrats to get the unstoppable power they crave, no conservative-leaning justices would be safe.

Posters say Platner, like all Democrats, is relying on voters’ ignorance to get elected.

Democrats love preying on voters who don’t know how things actually work; they’re not going to stop now.

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Despite promising the impossible, Platner is poised to win the Democrat Party nomination. Polling shows him leading Maine Governor Janet Mills by 27 points. Incumbent Senator Susan Collins is the presumptive Republican opponent.

Likely both.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUPREME COURT SUSAN COLLINS

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