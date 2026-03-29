Acres and Fakers: ‘No Kings’ Speaker Says Land Must Be Given to Indigenous Peoples for U.S. to Be Free

We’re used to seeing Democrats offer land acknowledgments before public speeches or official meetings. Land acknowledgments are when someone says America is on stolen land, but has no intention of giving it back. During Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ rally in Boston, one speaker took it a bit further. She said the United States must give back all its land to Native Americans to be free.

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The crowd agreed, but we're sure no deeds exchanged hands. (WATCH)

No Kings Boston: “The US will never be free until the stewardship of this land is returned to its indigenous peoples."



*Cheers*



Elected Democrats speaking at this rally should be asked if they support this position. pic.twitter.com/cRlPRhZB0s — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2026

Wtf — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) March 28, 2026

I nominate all MA Senators Warren and Markey to lead by example with their properties — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2026

Wait, wouldn’t that mean Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren would be donating her property to herself?

Posters wish Warren could have spearheaded the land giveaway announcement.

I'm sure Pocahontas would approve this message. It's a shame they didn't cart out Elizabeth Warren for this one. — JP (@J_P1776) March 28, 2026

She could start this off with her property. No need to wait. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2026

Brilliant suggestion, I'm sure Sanders would be excited to follow her lead. — JP (@J_P1776) March 28, 2026

Don't forget "crew member" @RepPressley who has become a real estate mogul in the last few years. — BostonFitzy (@BostonFitzy) March 28, 2026

Thieves one and all, according to the speaker.

Commenters are laughing that Warren presented her speech right after Miss Give-It-Back.

Pure comedy. — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) March 28, 2026

Feauxcahontas herself is now on stage right after that 😂 pic.twitter.com/OgRz29eBWo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2026

So the people at the "No Kings" rally want to return the land to the indigenous people who were ruled by King Philip Leader of the Wampanoags 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9diQgYLLY8 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) March 28, 2026

unbelievable, how can any sane person not see the total unmitigated hypocrisy — Vin5150 (@Vin51501) March 28, 2026

Hypocrisy is the Democrat Party’s brand.

Commenters say it’s clear that those pushing this idea are crazy.

We cannot engage in debate and negotiation with a group of people who genuinely believe that the entirety of the American project should be completely dismantled in favor of returning it nomadic savages.



They need to be completely disenfranchised and ignored. — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) March 28, 2026

The leftists and their elected dems are so dumb they really believe the crazies will overthrow America and still let them live — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 28, 2026

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Notice how they say these things, yet never hand over the deeds to their property or the keys to their apartments to poor Indigenous people?



Democrats and leftists are pic.twitter.com/766sGGJEmA — Ima (@mahloozer) March 28, 2026

None of the homeowners at that rally will give up their land... one big fat old virtue signal. — Frank Parker, Jr. ESQ, DDH, PDQ, BLT. (@FParker_77) March 28, 2026

Correct. Democrats are about emotions, not motion. They believe saying something is the same as doing something. All that matters is how they feel. They’ll never truly sacrifice anything to back up their beliefs or prove their so-called righteousness. They’re keeping their land.

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