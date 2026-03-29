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Acres and Fakers: ‘No Kings’ Speaker Says Land Must Be Given to Indigenous Peoples for U.S. to Be Free

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:42 AM on March 29, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

We’re used to seeing Democrats offer land acknowledgments before public speeches or official meetings. Land acknowledgments are when someone says America is on stolen land, but has no intention of giving it back. During Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ rally in Boston, one speaker took it a bit further. She said the United States must give back all its land to Native Americans to be free.

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The crowd agreed, but we're sure no deeds exchanged hands. (WATCH)

Wait, wouldn’t that mean Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren would be donating her property to herself?

Posters wish Warren could have spearheaded the land giveaway announcement.

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Thieves one and all, according to the speaker.

Commenters are laughing that Warren presented her speech right after Miss Give-It-Back.

Hypocrisy is the Democrat Party’s brand.

Commenters say it’s clear that those pushing this idea are crazy.

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Correct. Democrats are about emotions, not motion. They believe saying something is the same as doing something. All that matters is how they feel. They’ll never truly sacrifice anything to back up their beliefs or prove their so-called righteousness. They’re keeping their land.

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Uncrowning Achievement: GOP Account Launches Successful Anti-Tiara Attack on Tim Walz for ‘No Queens’ Day Warren Squire
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