Hate crimes and discrimination against Asians and Asian Americans are very serious problem in this country. And they deserve to be taken seriously.

Unfortunately, they cannot be taken seriously by California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, because California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu is not a serious person. Not that you didn’t already know that, of course, but it never hurts to be reminded.

So here’s a reminder:

Calif. @RepJudyChu: Criticizing China "can result in harm and even murder of Asian Americans" pic.twitter.com/4aYPEEj8wk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2023

Rep. Chu: “Already, Asian Americans have been suffering three years of anti-Asian hate due to Trump calling Covid-19 ‘China virus’ and ‘kung flu’ …" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2023

Cont'd: “But now, the rhetoric and tension about the U.S.-China relationship comes on top of that, potentially escalating that violence. Today, the focus has shifted to extremists engaging in racial profiling of Chinese Americans.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2023

Oh OK.

Criticizing China can result in harm and even murder of Asian Chinese. pic.twitter.com/HjfX1EnQbx — Awkward Fuzzball (@awkwardfuzzball) April 27, 2023

See, now that would’ve been accurate had she put it that way. But she didn’t. She defended the Chinese goverment.

Be nice to America’s adversaries or else https://t.co/la8IoU9lVC — мaggιə вaттləѕ (@xomaggiebattles) April 27, 2023

Criticizing China isn’t going to lead to more anti-Asian violence here. You know what will? Democratic politicians being soft on crime in places like New York and California.

Also, pretty gross of Chu to try to shame people for being critical of China considering that the Chinese government is an oppressive and genocidal regime and did, in fact, try to bury evidence about the origins of the COVID pandemic.

So that’s why all those old Asian folks are being sucker punched and beat up in California and NYC!?! It’s people complaining about China’s economic policies and their mistreatment of the Uyhigers. (Yeah I misspelled that…) — BowTiedMoto (@RussellParsley) April 27, 2023

Non sequitur. Free speech about totalitarian governments ≠ violence against Asian Americans. People delineate between oppressive governments and their peoples. Apply your logic to émigrés from Russia, Cuba, Iran, and Venezuela. Violent criminals aren’t parsing speech. — Ron Bischof ن (@rjbischof) April 27, 2023

Exactly.

That’s their blueprint. If you oppose our ideas, you want people to die a miserable death in a raging fire of anarchy. https://t.co/64ewbAEQQr — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) April 27, 2023

Judy Chu can’t handle the truth … and that’s why she’s not telling it. She is, however, telling on herself.

Hey @RepJudyChu I am going to criticize the Chinese Communist Party everyday. It would be interesting for all of us to know why you would oppose this. https://t.co/bPDLUZqICg — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) April 27, 2023



