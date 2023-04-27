Hate crimes and discrimination against Asians and Asian Americans are very serious problem in this country. And they deserve to be taken seriously.

Unfortunately, they cannot be taken seriously by California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, because California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu is not a serious person. Not that you didn’t already know that, of course, but it never hurts to be reminded.

So here’s a reminder:

Oh OK.

See, now that would’ve been accurate had she put it that way. But she didn’t. She defended the Chinese goverment.

Criticizing China isn’t going to lead to more anti-Asian violence here. You know what will? Democratic politicians being soft on crime in places like New York and California.

Also, pretty gross of Chu to try to shame people for being critical of China considering that the Chinese government is an oppressive and genocidal regime and did, in fact, try to bury evidence about the origins of the COVID pandemic.

Exactly.

Judy Chu can’t handle the truth … and that’s why she’s not telling it. She is, however, telling on herself.

***

***

