As we told you yesterday, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler was left clutching his pearls after Donald Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric posted links to a Daily Mail article about the adult daughter of the Trump indictment case judge having worked on both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ political campaigns.

Both Trump sons have now posted photos of the judge's adult daughter. Totally irrelevant — and obviously intended to intimidate. pic.twitter.com/nmYxjGjKIG — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 4, 2023

The “photos” that they posted were actually the featured image in the article they linked to; neither Trump had any control over the image that populated their tweet.

Anyway, you can imagine how furious Kessler was when Donald Trump himself remarked on Judge Juan Merchan’s family being quite demonstrably pro-Democrat:

Trump: I have Trump hating judge with a Trump hating wife and Trump hating family pic.twitter.com/PyAXCWn3mv — Acyn (@Acyn) April 5, 2023

But even better than imagining Glenn Kessler’s outrage about that is knowing exactly what AOC’s looked like:

He is publicly intimidating a judge and pointing a spotlight on their family to his supporters – many of whom have admitted in court to committing violence in his name. He knows what he’s doing. https://t.co/HSeqCzeOa9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2023

And if there’s one thing in this world that AOC won’t stand for, it’s intimidating judges.

Yes, we’re being facetious right now.

And how.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh would like a word… https://t.co/bvtyZPrZzH — Alex Wilgocki (@alex_wilgocki) April 5, 2023

.@AOC, would you agree that the protesters demonstrating outside the family homes of the Supreme Court justices (despite a thwarted assassination attempt on a justice) also know what they are doing? https://t.co/ZOxY4amiCB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 5, 2023

Don't you recall the time when the left decided to throw a block party in front of SCOTUS judges' homes? Your ceiling is made of glass … stop throwing stones https://t.co/zDAWR6mAeI — NUSfeed (@Nusfeed_News) April 5, 2023

Narrator: it was Democrats who refused to either condemn or prosecute protests outside the homes of conservative SCOTUS justices, because the rules only apply one way. https://t.co/1tQ9f9ntie — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) April 5, 2023

Hell, it was Democrats who defended it. Encouraged it.

On June 8, 2022, Nicholas Roske attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh. July 2022, hypocrite @AOC mocks the fact he was "targeted" at dinner, "pointing a spotlight" on him. Was it to intimidate him? @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/3csENFXh1d pic.twitter.com/Alsonb1cnm — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) April 5, 2023

“I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said, turning to look at the Supreme Court building. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ƦƖƓӇƬ ƜƖƝƓ ƦƠƇƘ ƛƝƊ ƦƠԼԼ ƓƲƦƲ 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ranmannokc) April 5, 2023

Where was @AOC when multiple judges homes were surrounded, intimidated & threatened as well as family’s held hostage inside by protesters ?

All the while #DOJ sat back after instructing officials to DO NOTHING. https://t.co/Bsb80iMTu9 — Spoll1033 (@spoll1033) April 5, 2023

Where was she? Sittin’ pretty, loving every minute of it.

***

