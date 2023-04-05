As we told you yesterday, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler was left clutching his pearls after Donald Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric posted links to a Daily Mail article about the adult daughter of the Trump indictment case judge having worked on both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ political campaigns.

The “photos” that they posted were actually the featured image in the article they linked to; neither Trump had any control over the image that populated their tweet.

Anyway, you can imagine how furious Kessler was when Donald Trump himself remarked on Judge Juan Merchan’s family being quite demonstrably pro-Democrat:

But even better than imagining Glenn Kessler’s outrage about that is knowing exactly what AOC’s looked like:

Trending

And if there’s one thing in this world that AOC won’t stand for, it’s intimidating judges.

Yes, we’re being facetious right now.

And how.

Hell, it was Democrats who defended it. Encouraged it.

Where was she? Sittin’ pretty, loving every minute of it.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBrett KavanaughChuck SchumerDonald TrumpintimidationJudge Juan MerchanjudgesSupreme Court