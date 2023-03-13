On Saturday, in Las Vegas, Florida Governor and presumptive Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis noted that Florida is the first state to establish one day of the year — November 10 — on which students in all grades are taught about the evils of communism. And on Sunday, “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd let viewers know how weird he thinks that is:

NBC's Chuck Todd accused DeSantis of playing politics when he told an audience in Vegas that every November 10th, Florida schools teach kids about the dangers of communism. "He's going out of his way to politicize something," Todd cried. pic.twitter.com/AQWUMeomIC — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) March 12, 2023

Yeah, how weird to politicize … communism. You know what’s even weirder than that, though? Thinking that Chuck Todd is a serious person.

"I don't know if DeSantis is going to be talking to swing voters." Do swing voters not want their kids to know how evil communism is? Chuck Todd is a moron. — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) March 12, 2023

Isn’t communism a political philosophy? — Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) March 13, 2023

Yes. A highly murderous, toxic one. Whose murderous toxicity should be studied and understood by students in order to prevent it from ever gaining a foothold on American soil.

This really isn’t difficult. But for Chuck Todd, it’s a mystery wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a riddle.

And that’s a problem for you and your network why exactly? Communism is still evil just as it was when you were a kid Chuck, before you were brainwashed. — Gabesdad (@Gabesdad4) March 13, 2023

Yeah, but now Chuck Todd and NBC/MSNBC have a vested interest in defending communism, or at least making it sound like it’s nothing to worry about:

It’s only political because one of the two major American political parties has actual communists in it. — Ryan (@ryano3232_ryan) March 12, 2023

